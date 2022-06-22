Celebrity yoga instructor Mandy Ingber helps Hollywood A-listers get into top shape
Mandy Ingber was first introduced to yoga when she was 7 years old. Her father, who was very athletic and had sustained various injuries over the years, began practicing yoga and cycling in the ‘70s, which ultimately rubbed off on his daughter.
“I was raised in a household where yoga was practiced daily so I joined along,” Ingber said. “We would attend family yoga classes together and there was a PBS show I watched that featured yoga instructor Richard Hittleman. Yoga was almost like our family religion, it’s embedded in my conditioning. It was the bridge for my relationship to understanding my own father, the gift he gave me without realizing it. It’s been an incredible way to connect with and help others.”
Growing up in Santa Monica, Ingber attended a mobile school for experiential learning, which provided her with an empowering educational experience. The students made individual academic agreements weekly, did academics and individualized learning in local libraries, ate lunch in parks and went on multiple field trips every week.
As a teenager and young adult, Ingber found success as an actress in the entertainment industry. She began acting in the early ‘80s and landed multiple roles in television, film and theater.
“I was 14 when I booked my very first acting job in the original company of Neil Simon’s Tony-award winning Broadway show, ‘Brighton Beach Memoirs,’ with Matthew Broderick,” Ingber said. “I was a series regular on many different TV shows including ‘Cheers,’ where I played Annie Tortelli. I also get recognized a lot for my role as Polly in the cult-classic film ‘Teen Witch.’”
In her early twenties, Ingber took up indoor cycling and eventually became a spinning instructor at the encouragement of her friends.
“It was all very organic and accidental,” Ingber said. “I started spinning in 1991 and was a total gym rat. At the time, two of my best friends were Gunnar Peterson, a well-known personal trainer, and Bob Harper, who later became one of the hosts on ‘The Biggest Loser’ show. They pushed me to start teaching, and since I was in the acting world I knew a lot of celebrities, which brought an onslaught of clients.”
Ingber’s spinning classes were a huge hit and she was teaching as many as 100 people each morning, attracting celebrities like Helen Hunt, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and Brooke Shields. After going through a breakup with her boyfriend who was a fellow spin instructor, Ingber found herself heading down another path as a yoga teacher.
“We had decided we would take a yoga teacher training to add another thing into the mix, then we broke up,” Ingber said. “He took one teacher training and I took another, and I decided to immerse myself because I wanted to take my mind off the heartbreak. Right after that training my father passed away, which led to this whole revelation. I realized that my father had shared this ancient practice that was very valuable and useful to me, and right after he died I started getting all of these different opportunities to teach yoga.”
From being a teacher’s aide for an infomercial to teaching yoga classes at a spinning studio, Ingber jumped at the opportunities that came her way. Her introduction to private classes came about when a friend who was supposed to teach Courtney Love asked Ingber to cover the session. From there she segued into teaching private yoga sessions for A-list clientele that included Helen Hunt, Kate Beckinsale and longtime friend Jennifer Aniston, who talked about Ingber in Vogue. In 2006, Aniston and Ingber did a spread together in SELF magazine that featured some of her top yoga moves.
Ingber is also the creator of Yogalosophy, a unique workout program that helps people get into shape by combining yoga poses and toning exercises into a hybrid workout while emphasizing the union of the mind-body connection.
“My philosophy is about loving your body into shape,” Ingber said. “Back when I taught spinning, I incorporated positive self-talk into my classes. That’s the basis for Yogalosophy, which is designed to be more accessible to people who have never tried yoga and to give serious practitioners a new challenge. I love traditional yoga, but I wanted to contribute something different and new. Together, the combination of yoga poses and toning exercises gives you an amazing head-to-toe workout in just 35 minutes.”
In 2013, Ingber published the New York Times best-selling book, “Yogalosophy: 28 Days to the Ultimate Mind-Body Makeover,” followed by her second book, “Yogalosophy for Inner Strength: 12 Weeks to Heal Your Heart and Embrace Joy,” in 2016.
“My first book combines fitness, wellness and creativity,” Ingber said. “It includes breathing techniques, cardiovascular exercises and astrological influences so there’s a different approach to one’s workout each day. My second book is a 12-week program and it includes exercise routines, meditations, recipes and playlists designed to help elevate the spirit and lift ourselves up.”
During COVID-19, Ingber taught online classes and began to offer virtual astrological consultations as well.
“The pandemic allowed me to connect with and teach people from all over the world, offering a new level of accessibility that wasn’t there before,” Ingber said. “I enjoy connecting with people. For my astrological consultations, I’ll do a chart reading and help create a guideline or roadmap of what a person’s soul is here to fulfill. I’m good at timing and understanding what someone is going through during a particular cycle in their life. I provide action-oriented guidance that is tailored to the individual.”
A longtime resident of Santa Monica, Ingber loves to spend time at her favorite places on the Westside doing things like shopping at the local farmers market, enjoying a cup of tea at Buena Vida Tea Bar & Garden or Cafe Berlina, indulging in vegan ice cream at Frozen Fruit Co, and reading books at the public library.
“I love Santa Monica and the Westside,” Ingber said. “I love that I live in such a walkable neighborhood where I see my neighbors with their dogs, and I can look at the ocean any day I want. Everyone cares about the community, people are interested in the zero waste movement and there are great public programs that support the arts. It’s really an amazing place.”
