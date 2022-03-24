Producer Jim Kaufman helps artists be authentic
Jim Kaufman is a music producer by trade, but he more accurately describes his job as a “vibe tech.”
“Half of my job is just making sure everyone’s stoked, getting their opinions heard,” said Kaufman, a six-year Santa Monica resident.
“I have to make sure everything on the tech side sounds great. That’s a huge part of it. The vibe plays a big part. Album listeners gravitate toward authenticity. You can’t fake having a good time. You’re having a good time or you’re not. There’s an authenticity you can’t edit that comes across in recordings.”
Music is in Kaufman’s blood. His mother took him to his first concert—The Beach Boys—at age 8 in Washington, D.C.
“I was blown away,” he recalled. “Brian (Wilson) wasn’t touring at that time. This was the ‘Kokomo’ era.”
The Phoenix native grew up playing piano and picked up his first guitar at age 7.
“I already knew that music was my thing,” he said.
Kaufman graduated in 1998 from New School for the Arts & Academics, then in Scottsdale, Arizona. A year later, the guitarist/keyboardist co-founded the post-industrial rock band Opiate for the Masses, which inked a deal with Warcon Enterprises and Century Media.
Kaufman was trained early on by Nine Inch Nails “Downward Spiral”-era musician/“Saw” film franchise composer Charlie Clouser.
He became part of Helmet’s production team, too—all before the age of 21, by expanding outside the world of alternative rock and forging ahead into genres diverse as alternative, country and hip-hop.
“I was his assistant for a little while,” said Kaufman, who moved to SoCal 20 years ago. “I did that and toured for a decade. About 2008, I said, ‘I’m over the road.’ I really loved making records and being in the studio. I gave up touring and have been locked inside of a studio since then.”
Through Jim Kaufman Productions, his first client was Tempe, Arizona’s The Black Moods in 2002. Kaufman and the rock band recorded two full-lengths (2012’s “The Black Moods” and 2016’s “Medicine”) and the EPs “Laurel Canyon” and “Killers in the Night.”
After the success of the album “Sunshine,” The Black Moods and Kaufman have reunited.
“‘Medicine’ allowed us to get a deal with Another Century/Sony, which is really what moved us to the next level,” said singer Josh Kennedy, who met Kaufman through The Black Moods’ drummer Chico Diaz.
When Kaufman fractured his hand, Kennedy moved in and served as his in-studio guitarist for acts like Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria.
As far as Kaufman’s relationship with The Black Moods, Kennedy said his friend is inspiring.
“He pushes us really hard,” Kennedy said.
“He’s our friend, but he makes it a point to be honest, just like producers should. They question you and go and back with ideas. It’s inspiring to work with him because he’s such a close friend and we both came up together in this whole mess that you call the music business.”
Kaufman’s resume also includes songs by Dee Snider, Them Evils, Anti-Flag, Helmet and Atlas Genius, as he primarily focuses on alternative, rock and country.
“I truly try to listen to music as a fan, as a listener, as a student,” Kaufman said.
“I really try to soak up the energy and provide bands with an awesome studio environment. I have this feeling the microphone pics up a lot more than the soundwaves. It picks up energy. If everyone has a great time, the mics are going to hear that.”
Dedicated and loyal
Kaufman’s other love is his family. For 10 years, he has been with his partner, yoga instructor Jasmina Hdagha, with whom he has one daughter, Sedona Ann, who was born March 17, 2021.
“My partner and I met in Phoenix and then a group of our friends were going up to Sedona,” Kaufman said. “We spent this amazing weekend together and been together ever since. She’s a wonderful mother and I’m very lucky.”
The family enjoys living in Santa Monica, which he calls a “great scene of good, like-minded people.”
“Being from Arizona, I have PTSD from the heat when I was a kid,” he added. “I love California—the farmers markets with the wonderful produce. I love to work out and ride my bike to the beach.
“There’s a wonderful music culture with 4th Street Recording Studio in Downtown Santa Monica. A lot of my friends, who like me, spent their twenties living up in Hollywood, have moved west. Now that we’re in our thirties and forties, it’s a great scene of like-minded people. There is the food, yoga, the great weather. It’s always 71 and sunny.”
The key to his career is seeing music as the universal language.
“It’s how we communicate,” he said. “Being in the womb, listening to your mother’s heartbeat. It’s something that everyone loves. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t like music.
“I love helping bands. I love the actual, technical process of making records. We’re at United Recording in Hollywood. We go there if we need to do bigger sounds. I feel like I’m going to Disneyland. The magic has never been lost on me.”
