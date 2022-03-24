Venice renaissance man has big plans for 2022
When Perry Farrell hit 60 in March 2019, he knew he had to change. He spent years in the dark but decided it was time to emerge.
Among the ways he’s celebrating his third chapter is with “Heaven After Dark,” which the Venice renaissance man called an extension of his landmark Lollapalooza festival.
Like Lollapalooza, it focuses on iconic and emerging musicians, performance artists and varietal acts to showcase alternative music, underground culture.
“Heaven After Dark” attendees will experience “seven realms of heaven;” “an audio sensory journey that introduces attendees to musicians, dancers, comedians and street performers to narrate and shape the evening’s story;” the Farrells performing as Kind Heaven Orchestra; and DJs and producers playing acid house music.
“We want to start germinating the seeds in LA with emerging artists,” Farrell said. “They are very reminiscent of the groups I played with when I was coming up in LA in the early ‘80s. I’m trying to recreate that vibe. But, of course, you can never go back.”
“Heaven After Dark” is a departure from Lollapalooza, which plays to approximately 385,000 in Chicago each year.
“During large events, you get to see something that you didn’t expect,” Farrell said. “To me, it was like, OK, where are we going to get the emerging music from if the music industry isn’t really nurturing it?
“To me, it was essential that we went back to the original place where we started our music and started to garden it, curate it so that they could grow and one day be on the Lollapalooza stages.”
His wife, Etty, added, “I think it’s nice that when you do big shows, when you’re in a big festival, you do get the production and all the bells and whistles. At the same time, you lose that personal contact with your audience. So you get to sing and perform and look into people’s eyes, and then open a dialogue with the audience.”
Recalling the past
Last year, Farrell’s management pushed him to release, “Perry Farrell—The Glitz; The Glamour,” a 35-year retrospective of Farrell’s life, music and arts.
Across nine 180-gram vinyls, “Perry Farrell—The Glitz; The Glamour” takes fans through his expansive solo career starting with his first band, Psi Com, and its five-song self-titled EP. Recorded in 1985, just prior to the formation of Jane’s Addiction, the Psi Com sound was inspired by artists like Joy Division and Siouxsie and the Banshees.
From 2001, “Song Yet to Be Sung” was inspired by and recorded after a life-changing experience in Sudan helping free thousands of slaves from human bondage. This experience and album set forth Farrell as a humanitarian and his commitment to equality. The 12-song EP was written and produced by Farrell and is joined on the album by lifelong friends including Dave Navarro (Jane’s Addiction), Martyn LeNoble (Porno for Pyros) and Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction and Porno for Pyros).
Satellite Party’s 2007 album, “Ultra Payloaded,” was co-produced by Perry, Steve Lillywhite and Nuno Bettencourt and features his wife and muse, Etty Lau Farrell. The 12-song LP also includes collaborations with John Frusciante, Flea, Fergie, New Order’s Peter Hook, Peter DiStefano (Porno for Pyros),Thievery Corporation and Mad Professor.
For the recording of 2018’s “Kind Heaven,” the alt-rock icon assembled guest stars—Elliot Easton (The Cars), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Mike Garson (David Bowie), Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction), Etty Lau Farrell, Dhani Harrison as well as Tommy Lee, the Bloody Beetroots, Kascade and Joachim Garraud. It features singles “Pirate Punk Politician,” a searing indictment of the current state of our planet under a rising tide of autocratic regimes, and the soaring song of hope, “Let’s all Pray for This World.”
“The project was led by my management team,” Farrell said. “They came in, maybe a year ago, and they noticed I was all over the place. I hadn’t documented my career, all my pictures I’ve been saving, my life, my memories. My publishing was all over the place.”
Pandemic panic
The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to Farrell, as he had to cancel Lollapaloozas in Chicago, Brazil, Argentina, Stockholm, Paris and Berlin. Jane’s Addiction emerged to play Lollapalooza Chile and Argentina in mid-March.
“I think it’s worth mentioning that Jane’s Addiction is coming back for what would have been their 30th anniversary,” Etty said.
“However, because of COVID-19, we pushed it a year. They’re going to start with Lollapalooza in South America.”
Before the gigs, Farrell said he was excited about the reunion.
“We’ve had our bouts,” Farrell said with a laugh. “But right now, we’re closer than ever.”
Etty added, “I think it’s because you’re older.”
“I didn’t want to say that,” Farrell laughed. “As you get older, you let go of all of the petty stuff that you thought was important.”
Besides brainstorming new events, Farrell used the pandemic to work on his memoir.
“I have history,” he said. “When the pandemic hit, I said, ‘OK. I’m going to settle down and get my act together—probably what everybody’s doing—gather my music, my publishing, my pictures, stories, and I’ve had a really fun time doing it.
“Now, I really feel I’m prepared to enter into the third act of life. There’s a lot you can accomplish in this third act. I don’t want to look at this third act as I have to slow down. I was slowed down in the middle. Now I feel like the best Perry I can be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.