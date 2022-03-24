Mallika Chopra uses her lifelong knowledge to support others on their journey of well-being
Growing up, Mallika Chopra was immersed in self-help concepts such as meditation, mindfulness and self-reflection. Hence, it’s no surprise that Chopra—the daughter of famous author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra—has honed her adult life and livelihood around these insights.
The Santa Monica resident, who is an author, speaker and businesswoman, said that her driving passion, influenced by her father, is service.
“One of the questions he always asked us to ask ourselves is, ‘How can I serve?’” Chopra said. “For me, that’s been the question since I was a child. I feel very lucky and privileged with so many of the gifts and opportunities that I’ve got in my life that really the driving force is how can I serve. That includes how can I serve myself, my family, my community and my world.”
Chopra recently became the CEO of Chopra Global, a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality founded by her father. There, she heads the popular meditation and well-being app, Chopra App.
She’s a public speaker and presents to various companies on topics such as finding balance, managing stress and anxiety. She’s an author of several children’s self-help books and the consultant to a television show, also for children, called “Apple TV+ Stillwater.” She’s also a wife and mother to daughters Tara, 20, and Leela, 17.
What does Chopra deem her biggest accomplishment?
“Being a mother to my two daughters, they are their own unique people who will contribute to the world in meaningful ways,” Chopra said. “So, I really measure success through that.”
Career wise, Chopra said her biggest accomplishment has been “a pattern of launching different projects” and focusing on relationships.
“I really think it’s about nurturing relationships, and through that, finding professional success,” Chopra said. “I’ve had many failures, I’ve had some successes, but for me, I really measure my professional career through the impact I’m making on a day-to-day basis.”
Chopra Global supports people on their journey of well-being in body, mind and spirit. It hosts events and programs for the public, and also certifies education professionals to teach meditation and other healthful activities. The Chopra App is chockful of content on similar topics led by her father and the larger community of his friends and experts.
Chopra didn’t plan to become an author. She only wanted to write if she had something authentic to express. Her writing career began when she became pregnant with her first baby and began to think about her intentions. The first book, “100 Promises to My Baby,” is about her commitment, responsibilities and conscious parenting.
It was followed by many others aimed at children and parents. Chopra realized first-hand that even at a young age, kids are overwhelmed, have a lot of anxiety and confusion.
“I knew from my personal experience because I learned to meditate when I was 9 years old,” Chopra said.
Her books reflect her personal journey. The “Just Be” series: “Just Breathe,” “Just Feel” and “Just Be You,” is a trilogy of illustrated how-to books for children (and the adults in their lives) that provide simple tools to understand and support social and emotional knowing, resilience, meditation, mindfulness and self-reflection.
“My Body Is a Rainbow: The Color of My Feelings” helps children imagine a rainbow of colors radiating from their body and combines this color connection with breathing exercises. In “Living with Intent: My Somewhat Messy Journey to Purpose, Peace, and Joy,” Chopra shares insights gained while seeking meaning and balance as a mom and entrepreneur who felt she was overwhelmed by work, family and responsibilities.
“The books have done amazingly well because they’re actually quite unique,” Chopra said. “I purposely wrote these books for kids who can read by themselves.”
Her next book due out in the summer is based on wisdom traditions and aimed at younger children; it is titled “The Buddha and the Rose” and is a subtle story about our connection with the natural world.
Chopra’s impact on local children may be measured by her winning the OWL Award presented to outstanding women leaders by the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce.
She has shared her meditation skills with children at Carlthorp School in Santa Monica, where her daughters attended, among other schools.
Chopra didn’t grow up on the Westside, however. Her own childhood was spent in Boston and other cities in the U.S. and India. She moved to the area in 2000 with her husband.
“After we graduated from business school, we never thought we’d end up living here so long, but this is absolutely home and where we are anchored,” Chopra said.
Her brother, Gotham, lives in Pacific Palisades, just a 10-minute driving distance away.
Their father, Deepak, lived in San Diego for many years and now lives in New York City, although he spends time in LA with his grandchildren.
Tara is in college and Leela has another year of high school left. Chopra, who turned 50, is close to reaching another stage in her life with her husband as empty-nesters.
“My brother and I are feeling responsibility and privileged to think about my dad’s legacy, and that’s why I got involved more in the company,” she said.
That’s a large part of her service to the world. Chopra Global offers tools to empower people to impact their communities. She, herself, used her lifelong knowledge and content to impact women and children.
“We can use Chopra Global as a company that can empower other people to find their voice and make impact,” Chopra said. “That’s something I feel serves in our unique way.”
