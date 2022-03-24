Kim Gordon creates one-of-a-kind spaces that are beautiful and functional
To Santa Monica interior designer Kim Gordon, intuition goes hand-in-hand with design.
The self-taught designer developed it alongside her career.
Gordon visited different homes and met various types of individuals who lived within. This helped her develop a perception for her art.
“Because I worked with so many different types of people who were artistic and really put a lot of thought in their homes, I really learned a lot about how people live in a house and how it feels,” Gordon said. “Anyone can put walls up, but sometimes you walk into a place and you think it feels so nice.”
The ambiance is the sum of the different parts of a home and its spaces: from the color of the walls to the floor and every little thing in between. They have to sing together to create that particular feeling. Gordon notices the little things.
“It’s the hunger of the work, leading to people and always paying attention and gaining that knowledge,” she said. “Are you keeping that knowledge and building up on it? Then it becomes very intuitive. After you’ve done this and you work with so many different people, there’s a lot of intuition to design.”
It all began in Venice 20 years ago, when she worked with architects and fellow designers. Gordon cut her teeth doing installations for interiors. She started out with decorative artwork, using natural materials such as mosaic on ceilings, murals and also chandeliers.
Using craft techniques for interior design was not common then. Everything was clean and modern, Gordon said. With the opening of unique stores such as Anthropologie and Etsy, opportunities came for a more natural look in design, and for artists to create hands-on.
Gordon also “got an itch” to do a project of her own, so she bought a house in Mandeville Canyon and worked on it as a showpiece.
“It did well, and I kept taking a lot of risks to continue to do that kind of work and I was really lucky,” she recalled.
Nowadays, Gordon’s signature design is resort-like; she spends a lot of time and energy making a home feel like a spa. The trend is related to the pandemic and the resultant long hours spent at home.
She’s inspired by natural materials and clay walls, and because most of her materials such as stone and limestone couldn’t be shipped in during the past two years, she sourced them in closer places. That introduced her to “lovely makers” in Canada, Mexico and Southern California.
Gordon has had her share of celebrity clients, among them Don Henley, for whom she was hired to antique the wood in his recording studio. How does she meet them?
“I’ve always been lucky; I guess we live in Los Angeles and it’s a company town,” she said. “I don’t really advertise. You meet one and then you meet another and another.”
The experience working with sound was invaluable and she was able to use the knowledge to make home theater designs. Working on projects for celebrities, however, meant adding stress to the body. Gordon had her share of setbacks, also. One of the biggest was getting cancer.
Now cancer-free for three years, Gordon, nevertheless, won’t forget her experience.
“Cancer changed me; it definitely made me nicer,” she said. “I think I was mean and crazy when I was on all that medication and it kind of brought me to my knees.”
She used to be pushy and hard, with a driving ambition.
“Now I feel like I want to be a lot nicer,” Gordon said. “I think more about what stress can do for the body. That’s also where some of the introduction of spa materials, spa vibes in houses comes from. I’m at my house all the time. If I had a spa, it would be fantastic; it would make me feel better.”
With the worst of the pandemic hopefully behind, in February Gordon opened an artsy atelier with terra cotta clay walls on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica.
“I was able to work out a really nice deal with the landlord,” she said. “We decorated it really sweet and we do so much creative work there.”
The location has yielded her good neighbors as well.
“It’s nice to have a place to go and get coffee and be a part of the community,” Gordon said.
She has many plans for programming there—presentations on designing, house hunting, book signings and other activities will enhance it, she thinks.
How does she feel about life right now?
“I feel like actually what I really need to do is be quiet now, chill out a little bit and I think there’s a lot of inner work (introspection),” Gordon said.
She still “has to survive,” but realizes that she needs to stop running for a little. Her two sons still need her; the 19-year-old is in college and the 13-year-old is at home. Her partner, Mauricio Suarez, is by her side. And so are their three dogs: a Pomsky, Australian shepherd poodle and Pomeranian husky poodle, named Pablo, Eva and Ghost.
“We live together in a happy little house,” Gordon said.
Kim Gordon Designs
