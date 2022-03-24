Yago Cura founded HINCHAS PRESS to offer a platform for marginalized readers and writers
Yago Cura, Hyde Park librarian at the Los Angeles Public Library, grew up skateboarding in Miami in the ‘90s, before skateboarding was cool, before anybody knew what anyone else was doing on social media, before comparing yourself to others became a full-time job.
“When skateboarding wasn’t cool the only thing we wanted to do was go skateboarding,” Cura said. “It wasn’t about dating or girls, it was about what curb are we going to go hit tonight—not about what influencer should we try to mimic. It was about being focused on the thing that you loved regardless of what other people thought.”
That ethos has guided Cura in everything he does, especially his literary aspirations.
In 2016, Cura started HINCHAS Press out of need and passion. The Mar Vista-based publishing house focuses on building a bridge between U.S. and Latin American writers, providing a platform for underrepresented writers, and providing a greater opportunity for readers to access a greater diversity of voices.
“I want to read what I want to read, not something that’s been vetted or distilled by someone else,” Cura said, noting a long-standing problem in the publishing industry. “This is nothing new, this over-prevalence of specific type of people in publishing. I’ve consistently given a voice to people who’ve been looking for a platform.”
The seed of HINCHAS began in 2009, as an online literary magazine, thanks to a loan of $400 from Cura’s friend James Foley, the American combat journalist who was murdered in Syria by ISIS in 2014.
“If it wasn’t for him, I really wouldn’t exist,” Cura said.
HINCHAS’ first publication was in Foley’s honor, the poetry collection “Ghazals for Foley” in 2016, and the press was born.
Since then, HINCHAS has published “XLA Poets,” a collection of 10 BIPOC poets, including Los Angeles Poet Laureate Lynne Thompson. Cura described the writers as “women poets I’ve worked with who are kicking ass,” he said. “Interesting writers who happen to be women but they’re amazing in their own right and deserve to be together.”
In addition, the press, which relies on no funding from outside agencies, has released several volumes of “Librarians With Spines: Information Agitators in an Age of Stagnation,” edited by Cura in collaboration with Max Macias and Autumn Anglin, and is set to release the third volume this year. Cura said these collections of alternative narratives provide an opportunity for librarians to be advocates.
“The work is so much more than pointing out the fault lines in the system,” Cura said. The work is what do we do with this knowledge how do we change this system? ‘Librarians With Spines’ stands as an alternative to people sitting around and pointing a finger saying, ‘I don’t like it.’ It’s real applications of how to fix things.”
Which seems to be what Cura is about. And it’s often nothing less than a revolution.
“People are attracted to the idea that revolutions are something that happen quickly, but the real work is going to take a lot of time, and a lot of people don’t see it,” he said.
The son of Argentinian immigrants, Cura grew up in Bensonhurst and Miami, and after earning his MFA and burning out on teaching in New York, he earned a Masters in Library Science from Queens College, which he puts to use at LA’s Public Library, where he’s worked since 2011—most recently as a bilingual Adult Services Librarian at the Hyde Park Miriam Matthews Branch, named for the first African American librarian employed by the City’s Public Library.
It’s an interesting location, Cura said, being in South Central LA but in the western region of LA’s Public Library system, which includes Mar Vista, Playa Vista and Venice Branch Libraries.
“For me, it’s an honor at the very least to work here and assist the community,” Cura said. “I love it because no two days are the same. It’s a trip: it’s good, it’s bad. It makes a nice complement to being a writer and a publisher, a curator, editor and former teacher.”
Cura does it all, building community as he goes. Right now he’s working on a novel loosely based on his family’s experience in Argentina’s Dirty War and promoting “Tlacuilx: Tongues in Quarantine,” a collection of poetry by Project 1521, a group of Southern California poets and an artist that drew inspiration from the Florentine Codex, the creation of a group of Indigenous Mexican artists amid a plague in response to the Spanish conquest of the Aztecs.
Through his work at the library, as well as a writer, editor and mentor through HINCHAS, Cura is doing what he loves, independent of larger influence—but at the behest of a greater purpose.
“I’m not a religious person, but teaching people and empowering people to do their own thing is the faith part of what I exert,” Cura said.
HINCHAS Press
