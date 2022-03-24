Marina del Rey Sportfishing’s Rick Oefinger takes people on first-class adventures at sea
Since 1997, Captain Rick Oefinger has been the president of the Marina del Rey Sportfishing and Whale Watching Company.
“I enjoy taking people fishing, meeting people and sharing my passion with them,” says Oefinger.
For Oefinger fishing is definitely a passion, but it’s also a way of life and his business all wrapped up together. His earliest memory of fishing was doing it with his grandfather when he was only 2 years old. From this experience, he got hooked. At the young age of 14, he started working on a fishing boat. That was 51 years ago and he has never looked back.
“I fish every day,” he said.
Dedicated to his craft and business, Oefinger or his crew are on deck as early as 5 a.m., seven days a week, 364 days a year, weather permitting. The only day the landing isn’t open is on Christmas.
Growing up in Manhattan Beach, Oefinger worked in Redondo Beach for 20 years. He was fired from his job in May 1990. But when one door closes, another one opens and that is exactly what happened in his case.
Oefinger had a friend who needed help with the maintenance of boats in Marina del Rey. He went to help out, and the old owner of the company had a boat and was looking for someone to take people out on trips. Oefinger needed a job so he worked for him. In 1997, the old owner left and Oefinger took over the lease.
There are several things that are unique about how Oefinger runs the company. Customers receive a first-class fishing adventure along with a full-service experience. All of the necessary gear and equipment is available. Everyone is welcome, including those with no prior fishing experience. It is very popular with first-time fishers, tourists, women, families, and people from all walks of life and from all over the world.
“You just make your reservation and get yourselves to Dock 52, everything is here,” Oefinger said. “The friendly, affable crewmembers will demonstrate basic operations. They will also help, assist and instruct the guests while they are on board. For a nominal charge they will even clean the fish for you.”
Another special aspect of Marina del Rey Sportfishing is the way they fish. They use the unique Southern California style of sportfishing, which means they use live anchovy or sardines. This live bait is different from what would was used on the East Coast and it was developed on our coast about 100 years ago in the 1920s.
A distinctive feature about Oefinger’s company is that four of his boats are custom designed by him. He built the boats from the ground up, which included designing them and overseeing their production at the shipyard building site.
Besides work, Marina del Rey Sportfishing uses their boats for fun. Annually, their boats have participated and won trophies in the Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade. The boats are decorated by volunteers at the Cabrillo Aquarium, then ready to participate in the fun party.
Every summer, the Betty-O is rented out several days a week by the Marina del Rey Anglers, Del Rey Yacht Club, Friends of Rollo and other nonprofit organizations to take underprivileged youth on fishing trips, some who have never seen the water before. The California Yacht Club also rents out the boats for fishing trips with the Junior Blind and Braille Institute.
Oefinger also shared some tips for planning a fishing trip. One thing to remember is the time of the year makes no difference. From October to February, the fish available will primarily be bottom feeders like rockfish, sculpin and sand dabs. After March 1, red snapper and grouper become more abundant. In the spring the fish migrate and one may catch barracuda, bass bonito and even yellowtail.
“The prettiest time to go out on the water is from October to February,” Oefinger said. “The water is usually calm and fewer people are on the boats.”
The public is invited to come on board on one of their six “party boats,” which can hold around 70 to 80 people, but are currently limited to 60% due to COVID-19 concerns. People can also rent boats for private trips, which hold up to 100 people and offer tours for 20 to 25 people. Trips can last as long as a half day (four to five hours) excursion up to a whole day (eight to nine hours) experience.
For those interested in whale watching, Marina del Rey Sportfishing offers three hours of private and public options.
“When you go out to see whales, or on any other trip for that matter, you will likely see myriads of unique sea birds, seals, dolphins and all sorts of other wonderful sea creatures,” Oefinger said.
At 66, Oefinger isn’t ready to slow down yet, but rather continues to love what he does.
“I would not change a thing in my life, I’ve had a lot of fun doing it,” Oefinger said. “It’s a wonderful life.”
Marina del Rey Sportfishing
310-822-3625
