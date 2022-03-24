Show Me Your Mumu founders Cologne Trude and Cammy Miller have revolutionized online retail
When Cologne Trude and Cammy Miller first met as students at UC Berkeley, the connection was instant. The two quickly became friends, then after graduation they moved to New York together to work in the fashion industry and were roommates for several years. It was during a weekend trip to Miami in 2010 when the idea for their future clothing brand and e-commerce platform, Show Me Your Mumu, was born.
“When we were packing for our trip, we felt there was one item of clothing that was missing from our suitcases,” Miller and Trude said. “We wanted a loose, flowy piece in a fun print that was versatile enough so you could wear it out at night and to the pool during the day. We were at dinner one evening talking about this item that we wanted but didn’t have, when one of our friends suggested that we make it ourselves. He jokingly said, ‘Show me your mumu!’ And that’s how we came up with the name for our company.”
Upon returning from their vacation, Miller and Trude launched Show Me Your Mumu, transforming their apartment into the company’s headquarters. They hunted for fabrics and worked with a patternmaker, production source and web designer to create their first items of clothing and sold them online. When the brand began to take off and all of their items were selling out, they decided it was time to quit their full-time jobs and move back to California to pursue their dream as entrepreneurs.
Since its inception in 2010, Show Me Your Mumu has expanded to hundreds of different styles and prints including kids and swimwear lines, denim, maternity wear, a bridesmaid collection, as well as men’s ties and socks. Their list of celebrity fans includes Kendall Jenner, and they’re known for doing special collaborations for limited-edition collections with Barbie, Disney, and media personalities such as Hannah Brown from “The Bachelorette,” among others. They also have a successful wholesale business and are carried in over 350 stores across the United States.
“It’s been really fun with Mumu because we’ve evolved the brand,” Miller said. “When we see a need in our own closet, we’ll design something to fulfill that. Our denim does really well, as does our swimwear because girls love the flexible and supportive fabric. We’re a very print-based brand, and our designs are fun and exciting. We have several prints each year that are our superstars and we’ll bring them back in new styles, which our customers love.”
Trude added, “We’re always launching new collections and every week we release new items. We have so many fun seasonal collections, and we love festivals and holidays like Fourth of July and Valentine’s Day. Cammy and I got married six months apart and during that time we discovered the need for cool, stylish and flattering dresses for bridesmaids that were affordable and could be worn again. We launched our wedding line in 2015 and it has become a big part of our business. After we got pregnant and had our daughters, we launched a line for kids. This year we’re launching some fun things for men that we haven’t done before.”
Miller and Trude opened their Venice boutique in 2015, then the following year they opened a bridal boutique across the street. As the company grew, they moved their warehouse to a bigger location in Downtown Los Angeles. Over the years they’ve been featured by numerous media outlets including Forbes in 2019.
Social media has also played an important role in Show Me Your Mumu’s success, and Miller and Trude are very focused on their community, always engaging with fans and customers on platforms like Instagram.
“People love that we have a Mumu community,” Miller and Trude said. “A lot of fashion brands feel inaccessible and exclusive, but we’ve always wanted everyone to feel included and that we’re right there with them. We work hard to maintain affordable price points and we make a lot of our items in America while paying fair wages and working with good factories. Our customers really appreciate that.”
At the beginning of COVID-19, Miller and Trude closed their retail store, but still have their office and bridal showroom, which are located off Abbot Kinney. They also host private fittings for brides-to-be and their wedding parties at the showroom.
“We’d love to open another store one day, but our business shifted with e-commerce so it made sense to focus our energy there,” Miller and Trude said. “Having a store and bridal showroom is so fun. Girls come in groups with their bridesmaids, friends and family and everyone is in such a great mood. We love spending time with our customers in person.”
Looking ahead, Miller and Trude are growing their team and expanding their sizing to include more plus-size styles and collaborations. They also hope to open another retail space down the road and look forward to getting more face time with customers through various fun events and activations.
Miller and Trude live in Venice, and Trude’s husband, Sam, owns Great White café on Pacific Avenue and Gran Blanco under the Venice sign. Trude grew up in Newport Beach and Miller is a New Orleans native. Both said that the people and community of Venice were what attracted them to the area as residents and business owners.
“Even when we were in New York and started the brand, people always assumed we were in California,” Miller and Trude said. “We’ve always been a California lifestyle brand with a Southern soul. We’ve combined where we both are from to create this brand that is so natural and organic to us and really shows who we are. Our first office, store and bridal showroom were in Venice—we’ve always been Venice girls. It’s home for us and the brand.”
Show Me Your Mumu
Instagram: @showmeyourmumu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.