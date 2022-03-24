LMU’s Dr. Darin Earley aims to give students what he’s given his own children
One of Darin Earley’s first teaching jobs was at Horace Mann Junior High, and one returning fall when discussing with his class what they did over summer break, he disclosed that he’d gotten engaged. One new seventh grader he hadn’t met before that day told him: “I’m going to be in your wedding, Mr. Earley.”
It came as a surprise, but it turned out she was right. In the months that passed between their meeting and Earley’s marrying his wife of now 31 years, they developed the kind of connection and relationship that led to her being in his wedding. And that, in many ways, is what being a teacher is all about, according to Earley, director of the Loyola Marymount University Family of Schools.
“The students that I’ve taught I’ve done my best to love them at the same level of the children that I’ve birthed,” Earley said.” That’s important to me.”
In addition to his 15 years at Loyola Marymount University Family of Schools, where he has managed various programs and grant-funded projects that support 16 partner schools, and served as a liaison between the university and the local education community, Earley has worked as a secondary school administrator, classroom teacher and human relations facilitator, serving over 18 years with the Los Angeles Unified School District.
“Education is an opportunity for me to learn, for me to give back,” Earley said.
The son of teachers, education is in Earley’s bones. Though it wasn’t until after the LA native, who graduated from Westchester High in 1983, went to Howard University with the initial goals of becoming a lawyer that he realized his calling. It started the moment he and his dad got off the plane.
“All the freshmen were getting there and it was just a sea of African American folks, I’d never seen that in an educational setting at all,” Earley said.
He also remembered stepping in front of the school of fine arts one day and hearing the most extraordinary sounds coming out of the building. It was a black woman singing opera.
“I had no idea,” he said. “We are so diverse. . . we all are part of this diaspora.”
For Earley, after having grown up as one of a handful of Black students in the gifted classes, “always trying to validate my place in the space that was called Westchester,” he said, this notion of being one out of many was a relief. “This was transformative. You’re not the smartest kid in the space and you don’t have to be—such a weight off my shoulders. It was like freedom, liberating, you don’t have to carry the mantle.”
With the pressure off, he “felt like I could just be.” And that allowed him to realize something that changed him. “You know, I’m not here just to go to school and take some money and get out,” Earley said. “I’m here to learn to make a difference.”
The notion of making a difference through teaching was solidified after his freshman year when he interned as a TA for his mom (who had been the first Black teacher in her Ohio hometown) in her fourth grade classroom following an internship at Pepsi that turned out to not be what he was looking for.
The rest is history. In his 33 years teaching elementary to doctoral students and working as an administrator for LAUSD and LMU, Earley has educated Angelenos on just about every level. And in his current position, he’s helping initiate the kind of programs that aim to change lives for years to come.
The Cultivating Young Black Excellence tutoring program pairs LMU students with LAUSD students, because it’s crucial that students see themselves where they want to be. Whether it’s Black students getting tutoring from a Black college student, or the Black tutor seeing themself as a real teacher for the first time, the exchange can have a powerful effect.
Earley remembered this kind of effect with one young woman on a tour of LMU as part of a college readiness program. She pulled out her cell phone and called her mom while on campus with a view of the mountains and ocean to tell her how beautiful it was and that she was going to go to college there. And this is exactly the point. She had to see herself there before she knew it was possible for her. As Zora Neal Hurston wrote in “Their Eyes Were Watching God:” “You got to go there to know there.”
“People want to do things because they’ve had a positive experience,” Earley said. “Unfortunately, school has not been a positive experience for Black kids, especially in LA. We want to do things to change their experience with school. We want kids to be excited about school.”
And it’s important to encourage Black students to want to teach because “if one Black child has one Black teacher they’re 30% more likely to graduate from high school and matriculate to college,” Earley said.
How to get more kids involved in teaching is a question Earley has grappled with for years.
“First, they have to have a good experience,” he said. “Second, they have to see the value of contributing to the lives of others. Third, they have to know they don’t have to do it forever.”
Another program Earley helped initiate that aims to create better educational experiences for Black students is the Leadership and Equity Academy for Principals (LEAP Academy), a two-year program that began in Fall 2021 that seeks to assist principals in creating a school environment in which Black students are accepted, valued, cared for, and encouraged to be active and responsible members of the school community, as well as connecting students to local business owners for internships and local community centers for recreational opportunities.
Even with the various roles Earley plays in education at LMU and beyond, he still thinks of himself primarily as a teacher.
“Administration is a different skill set because now you’re thinking broader and how you spread your knowledge in different spaces,” he said. “Not all teachers are good administrators, but all administrators should be good teachers.”
And being a good teacher to Earley—who in addition to being a teacher, administrator, husband and father, is a Christian minister—is shot through with love, and rooted in the golden rule.
“What probably makes me the most proud is I’ve tried to give to other people’s children the same thing I would want them to give to mine,” he said. “That’s been my aim.”
