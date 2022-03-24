Syndee Winters brings magic to the stage
Syndee Winters spent her childhood dancing around her mother’s Brooklyn beauty shop, entertaining the clientele with her singing.
“They asked me, ‘Syndee, what do you want to be when you grow up?’ My mother, while she was curling someone’s hair, said, ‘Don’t you want to be a pediatrician?’ I didn’t even know how to spell that.’”
Eschewing that route, Winters selected entertainer as her career. Her resume includes stints with “Hamilton,” “The Lion King” and “Disney Princess—The Concert,” as well as the new band Butterfly Black.
Winters, who spent the last few months on the road with “Disney Princess—The Concert,” relocated to Culver City from New York during the pandemic.
“I moved at the top of 2021, not knowing what I would be doing,” she said. “I really wanted a change of pace. I thought LA would grant me that. My really good friend’s apartment became available. I moved into her place with my partner, Ben Williams, who is an incredible musician.”
The two helm the band Butterfly Black. To record material, the couple turned one of the bedrooms into a “full-blown studio.”
They met in the fall of 2020 on social media, via a mutual connection in “Hamilton.” Williams’ message and musicianship were attractive, she said. Williams’ resume includes tours with Pat Metheny, David Sanborn and Robert Glasper.
“When the pandemic happened, the only thing I could control when the industry closed was songwriting and making music,” she said.
“I sought out to find a collaborator. I went on to his Instagram and he released an album, ‘I Am a Man,’ in 2020.
“I really loved his message. He said the album was inspired by 1968 sanitation workers’ strike in Memphis. He talks about mental health and the American Black male. I’m an advocate for positive messaging in music.”
Winters messaged Williams on socials to see if he would be willing to collaborate.
“I was in New York for a trip to move my things from New York to Florida,” she said. “When I met Ben for a writing session, something switched and I thought, ‘I don’t think I’m going to Florida. We thought we would hang out for a little bit and see what happens. In one of our first writing sessions together, we wrote ‘I Just Wanna Love You.’”
In mid-March, Butterfly Black released “I Just Wanna Love You,” a track that was leaked to Natasha Diggs, a NYC DJ, who played it on her “Soul in the Horn” show. From there, it was picked up by D-Nice, a DJ, beatboxer, rapper, producer and photographer, who began his career in the mid-1980s with the hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions.
“D-Nice was in the chat listening to the set,” Winters said. “It kind of blew us away. We were like, ‘What’s happening?’ It was so exciting.”
Winters described “I Just Wanna Love You” as “music that makes you dance, connect with and feel good.”
“During the pandemic, we were so isolated, and I wanted to create dance music,” she said. “It is the music that brings you together. We connect the styles of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and some of our favorite musicians—the Jacksons, Quincy Jones and Prince—to create this single that, hopefully, audiences will enjoy. We’ve gotten some really good feedback so far.”
Disney love
Growing up, Winters fell in love with Disney World. So, touring with “Disney Princess — The Concert” was an obvious choice for her.
“I feel like every chapter of my life since age 3 has had an element of Disney in it,” she said. “On my Instagram, I did a little flashback of my visits to Disney World. Now to be able to say I’m a part of the Disney legacy as a princess makes me feel just in awe of life.
“Now, I get called Nala all the time. When I was on ‘The Lion King’ tour, I was in New Orleans and I visited my co-star Jelani Remy,” she recalled.
“His little niece heard my voice and said, ‘Nala.’ It was so cute and then we sat and watched ‘The Princess and the Frog.’ I thought, ‘This is awesome and now I get to sing a song from ‘The Princess and the Frog’ in ‘Disney Princess—The Concert.’”
She has made a living starring as royalty—as future queen Nala in Disney’s “The Lion King” on Broadway.
Besides Winters, the cast featured Susan Egan, Broadway’s original Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” and Meg in Disney’s animated feature “Hercules;” Arielle Jacobs, Broadway’s Jasmine in “Aladdin” and “In the Heights;” and Disney Channel icon Anneliese van der Pol, “That’s So Raven,” “Raven’s Home” and Broadway’s final Belle in “Beauty and The Beast.”
“Disney Princess—The Concert” had a profound effect on its fans and Winters.
“I get to see all the little girls dressed like their favorite princesses, moms singing along to the songs they grew up on,” she said.
“A lot of the Disney princess songs are pretty much the soundtrack to our lives. When they sing the songs back to us makes me feel really good. I get to be the vehicle for these lyrics and this message of encouragement and kindness.”
Arts aficionado
Winters’ Broadway experience is vast, with spots in “Hamilton,” “The Lion King,” “Pippin,” “Jesus Chris Superstar” and “Motown the Musical.”
On television, she’s been featured on NBC’s live “Jesus Christ Superstar” with John Legend, and as Ms. Smiley on “Law & Order SVU,” where she interrogated Lt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on her parenting methods.
Inspired by the art of storytelling, Winters’ latest writing project celebrates the life of Lena Horne in a one-woman play with music entitled, “Lena: A Moment with a Lady.”
As a recording artist, she has written and released several singles, EPs, and her debut Horne-influenced jazz album “Lessons: From a Lady.”
She also lent her vocals to recordings by Snoop Dogg, Big Daddy Kane and Grandmaster Flash. Winters’ dreams of teaching were realized when she founded ROAR School, which equips students to be resourceful, optimistic, authentic and reliant.
Winters watched “Hamilton” blossom from its workshop phase to the final piece. She auditioned for the soon-to-be blockbuster, but there wasn’t a place for her.
A space became available during its first year on Broadway, so she auditioned. Winters landed the role of principal cover, which means she covered all of the Schuyler sisters’ roles.
“The show had already blown up, right after the Tonys,” she said. “I was really excited to be a part of the show—not because of the impact it made in pop culture, but more so, the fact that my specific skill set—writer, actor, singer and rapper—made it onto the Broadway stage in this form and fashion.
“All the skills I had been building and been passionate about happened to translate into the biggest musical in history,” she said.
“I love Broadway, but I’m not a Broadway performer. I’m an artist and my skillset is what Broadway was looking for at the time. With the ‘Disney Princess—The Concert’ and ‘The Lion King,’ I’m a musician and those voices resonated with me. Those were the voices I heard on the radio.”
