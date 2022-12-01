Have an event for the calendar? Send it to kkirk@timespublications.com
Marina Lights at Chace Park
Thursday, Dec. 1
There’s nothing more festive than holiday lights wrapped around trees throughout the 10-acre Burton Chace Park. The spectacular display of sparkling lights and décor will take place every night throughout December. Enjoy a seaside stroll under the holiday lights. Bring a hot cup of cocoa or pick up food from nearby restaurants.
13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey, 4 to 10 p.m.
LMU Silicon Beach Think Tank Presents Hollywood 3.0: Can Web3 Disrupt Entertainment?
Thursday, Dec. 1
Join LMU experts and Web3 entertainment studio Toonstar co-founders for a panel discussion on the future of the industry. Toonstar brings blockchain tech to Hollywood with “The Gimmicks,” a show that allows fans to impact the plot with NFT’s and combines creative storytelling with community participation. A panel discussion will be moderated by Carol Costello, LMU special advisor, journalism instructor and former CNN anchor. RSVP online.
12105 W. Waterfront Drive, Suite 200, Los Angeles, 6 p.m., lmu.edu/siliconbeach.hollywood3.rsvp
Official City of Santa Monica Holiday Tree Lighting
Thursday, Dec. 1
Santa comes to the Promenade for the annual lighting of the official city of Santa Monica’s 24-foot holiday tree. Join for performances by local school groups, free photos with Santa and a snowy surprise.
Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Boulevard, 6 to 8 p.m.
Freeway Funk Yard
Thursday, Dec. 1
Come see LA’s top comics perform in an outdoor Playa Vista Speakeasy. Freeway Funk Yard is a large hidden lot nestled near a secret Westside Los Angeles freeway. Hosted by Ryan Churchill (“The Mentalist”) and Nick Hoff “MTV). Lineup includes Jared Campbell (Yahoo Sports), Lisa Alvarado (HBO), Sammy Obeid (“Conan”) and other special guests. Free beer and wine available. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15. Tickets available online.
5300 Grosvenor Street, Los Angeles, 8 to 10 p.m., freewayfunkyard.com
Stand Up for Pups Comedy Show
Friday, Dec. 2
PetSpace’s Barks and Rec play yard will be transformed into the Westside’s premier comedy venue, welcoming hilarious comedians Jeremiah Watkins, Nicole Aimee Schreiber, Ron Taylor, Austin Kress and Darran Davis, alongside host Caitlin Benson and DJ VFRESH. A portion of ticket sales will go towards the PetSpace Extraordinary Care Fund, which supports PetSpace’s work with the most vulnerable animals in the shelter system: those who face significant medical needs that serve as barriers to adoption. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for general admission, $25 for table seating. All tickets include two drinks. Purchase tickets on PetSpace’s website.
12005 Bluff Creek Drive, Playa Vista, 7 to 9 p.m., annenbergpetspace.org
2nd Annual Holiday Boutique
Saturday, Dec. 3
The Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey is hosting an exciting one-day shopping event of handcrafter, homemade, home baked and one-of-a-kind treasures made by local talent. Plus vintage clothing, handbags, canned food drive for LAX Pantry, food carts, live music and a silent auction. Event will be held in the rear parking lot of the club. Benefits the Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund. For more information, contact wcpdrholidayboutique@gmail.com.
8039 W. Manchester Avenue, Playa del Rey, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., wcpdr.org
Restoration at LAX Dunes
Saturday, Dec. 3
Please join for this monthly restoration event at the LAX Dunes. Since 2015, The Bay Foundation, Friends of the LAX Dunes, and Los Angeles World Airports, along with thousands of volunteers have worked to restore, enhance and protect this unique habitat. Come volunteer to help remove non-native and invasive vegetation and learn more about this historic site. Capping at 50 participants. Sign up online.
LAX Dunes (Waterview gate across from park) Trask Triangle Park, Playa del Rey, 9:30 to 11 a.m., santamonicabay.org/events
Mom and Me Lunch Party
Sunday, Dec. 4
Attend the sweetest VIP party held on the first Sunday of every month. Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a Mom and Me Lunch Party (for 5 moms and 5 daughters). Perfectly designed for talented 9, 10 and 11-year-old girls and their sweet moms. It will be held at a restaurant in Santa Monica. Girls will write a short foodie review and get invited to the next party. When you RSVP, include your telephone number and someone from the team will call you back. To attend, contact rsvo@asweetdayinla.com.
Location provided upon registering, recruitingforgood.com
15th Annual Muscle Beach Toy Drive
Sunday, Dec. 4
Hosted by World Gym International, the annual Muscle Beach Toy Drive returns. Please donate new and unwrapped toys valued at $20. There will be contests, product giveaways, red carpet holiday shout-outs, and lots of photo ops with Santa and his lovely Elvettes. The Venice Vintage Motorcycle Club will arrive at 12:30 p.m.
1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, 10 a.m., to 3 p.m., musclebeachvenice.com
Movies on the Lawn
Sunday, Dec. 4
Jamaica Bay Inn presents a free outdoor movie series every Sunday with seating at 7 p.m. and movie starting at dusk. Warm drinks, snacks and treats are available for purchase. Bring low chairs, blankets and pillows. Seating is first come, first served. On Dec. 4, enjoy a screening of “Elf.”
4175 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, 6 to 9 p.m.
Gratitude Jar Workshop
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Decorate a jar to keep notes and memories of events and things that make you happy. Amy Muscoplat of Joyfestival Industries leads this mindful writing and crafting workshop for adults in the multipurpose room of the Main Santa Monica Library Branch.
601 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, 2 to 4 p.m.
Build a Holiday Charcuterie Board
Thursday, Dec. 8
Gelson’s just made creating your very own beautiful charcuterie board for the holidays much easier by hosting an online build your own board class presented by Wisconsin Cheese and hosted by Shelley McDaniel, regional marketing director-west at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin; Gayle DeCaro, Gelson’s specialty cheese category manager; and Lisa Ali, specialty cheese merchandiser. The kit will be available for $49.99 for pickup for the kit on Dec. 7 and 8. The first 250 customers to register will receive a free wood board valued at $30. RSVP and pre-pay for this delectable cheese and charcuterie kit online. Last day to RSVP is Dec. 4.
Virtual on Zoom, 6 p.m., gelsons.com/wisconsin