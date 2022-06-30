Have an event for the calendar? Send it to kkirk@timespublications.com
Lange Foundation Estate Sale
Wednesday to Sunday (through first three weeks in August)
The estate sale accepts China, crystal, silver, art, fine and costume jewelry, designer shoes and handbags, etc. All donations are tax deductible and receipts will be given at the sale site. All funds help rescue pets in need from city shelters. They are offered immediate medical/surgical care and are then kept at the Lange Foundation kennel until new homes are found. Funds also go to the spay/neuter assistance programs in the Antelope Valley and San Bernardino, and the Intervention programs are instrumental in keeping pets in their own homes where they are loved.
2512 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 310-472-7727
The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market
Thursdays through September 1
The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market presented by KCRW returns this summer to The Fairmont Miramar Hotel with an exciting new lineup of food vendors, beverage and brand activations, family-friendly activities, live DJ performances and celebrity guest bartenders. Free and open to the public for guests and pets of all ages. Runs through Sept. 1. On the second Thursday of each month, local rescue organization, Wags & Walks, will host an on-site meet and greet for its family of adoptable dogs rescued from local shelters.
101 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, 5 to 11 p.m., thebungalow.com/santa-monica
Marina del Rey Farmers Market
Saturday, July 2
This weekly outdoor event allows Westside residents to support local produce sellers and other vendors. Food from a wide variety of businesses is available for purchase. Masks are required and only 40 people are allowed to shop at any one time. Held in parking lot 11.
14101 Panay Way, Marina del Rey, 8 to 9 a.m. (seniors), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (general public), beaches.lacounty.gov/mdrfarmersmarket
Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle
Saturday, July 2
The world’s largest Nerf Battle is back for its seventh consecutive year and making its way from Dallas to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the first time ever on one day only. The family-friendly, four-hour event gives guests the opportunity to play with their own blaster toys on the SoFi Stadium field decker out with inflatable obstacle courses. Guests will have the chance to meet their favorite toy blaster YouTube personalities. There will be concessions provided and a DJ to keep the vibes up all event long. Tickets cost $42, parking is free.
3919 Pincay Drive, Inglewood, 6 to 10 p.m., blasterbattle.com
Santa Monica Main Street Farmers Market
Sunday, July 3
Shop for local fresh produce and prepared foods from local restaurants. You can also enjoy musical entertainment from featured weekly bands, face painting, balloon designs, and if you catch it on the right week, a cooking demonstration featuring local produce.
2640 Main Street Santa Monica, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Mar Vista Farmers Market
Sunday, July 3
This vibrant, year-round market offers local produce, prepared foods, kids crafts and live events.
12198 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., marvistafarmersmarket.org
West LA Farmers Market
Sunday, July 3
This weekly community gathering at the West LA Civic Center hosts a range of certified farmers, prepared foods and artisan crafters. Around the unique bandshell are a range of weekly free youth activities, free yoga classes at 9 a.m., goofy free raffle at high noon, community garden access from 10 a.m. to noon, and versatile professional bands from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free parking in large county and city lots.
11338 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., wlafarmersmarket.com
Motor Avenue Farmers Market
Sunday, July 3
The Motor Avenue Farmers Market enhances the farm-to-table connection and availability of fresh, local produce to residents of the Palms, Cheviot Hills, Beverlywood and surrounding communities. The market is dedicated to cultivating a sustainable food system through its operation and educational programs. The market consistently provides a wonderful opportunity to create synergy between local businesses and residents while promoting a healthy city and a vibrant community. Open every Sunday, rain or shine.
10418 National Boulevard,
Los Angeles, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., motoravenuemarket.com
Westchester Farmers Market
Sunday, July 3
Certified farmers market brings together some of the region’s best small and micro farmers from the Central Coast and Ventura counties with over 30 local food businesses, kids activities and live bands. Held in the heart of downtown Westchester adjacent to many new and thriving local businesses from an independent bookstore to local eateries with plenty of free parking. Held every Sunday rain or shine!
6200 W. 87th St., Los Angeles, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,
Poolside BBQ
Monday, July 4
Sugar Palm at Viceroy Santa Monica will be hosting a quintessential California poolside BBQ complete with a DJ, tastings of bourbon and local draft beer, and all-American fare. Guests will enjoy elevated cookout favorites like baby back ribs rubbed with a signature spice blend, a Cabana Dawg smothered with all the fixings, and complimentary sides of potato salad and corn on the cob with the purchase of an entrée. Special craft cocktails like The Dad Bod made with bacon washed Jack Daniels, charcoal and habanero-infused black ice will also be available to imbibe. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made through OpenTable or by calling the number below.
1819 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, 1 to 7 p.m.,
310-260-7511
