Westside Happenings

Friendsgiving
Saturday, Nov. 19
City of Santa Monica’s Community Garden Program invites you to Pancakes at Ishihara Park Learning Garden event “Friendsgiving,” a day to give thanks to friends that are practically family. They will be putting together a Tree of Thanks, handing out winter seed packets and enjoying the company of friends. They are also taking donations of non-perishables, socks and new or gently used toys. Coffee and pancakes with garden fixin’ for those looking for some energy. Sponsored by City of Santa Monica Community Garden Program with the support of Santa Monica Roots. For more info, contact santamonicaroots@gmail.com.
2909 Exposition Boulevard, Santa Monica, 9 to 11 a.m.
Venice Winter Fest
Saturday, Nov. 19
The Venice Fest returns for the fifth time in the heart of the Westside in downtown Mar Vista on Venice Boulevard between Centinela and Inglewood. The street will be shut down for the day and the event will be held in the street. There will be four stages with local bands and DJs, beer gardens at Taverna, Quiydian Restaurant and Atmosphere Café. LA’s best food trucks, comedy stage, wellness stage with complimentary yoga classes from 10 a.m. to Noon by Light on Lotus to start the day. There will be arts and crafts tends, games and a visit with Santa for kids and families. A Vintage Car Show hosted by Westside Classics Car Club and so many more exciting activations and surprises. Complimentary water all day provided by Topo Chico.
Venice Boulevard between Centinela and Inglewood, Mar Vista, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., thevenicefest.com
An UnUrban Music Benefit Starring Mews Small
Saturday, Nov. 19
A benefit for the local cafe will feature Mews Small, singer and actress in many Woody Allen films and co-star with Jack Nicholson in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” With Phil Small on piano, Curtis Robertson on bass and back-up singer Mitta Wise. The second set will feature Mew’s Fabulous Females with Brad Kay on piano and special guests.
3301 Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica, 7 p.m., unurban.com
St. Jerome’s Annual Holiday Craft Faire
Nov. 19 & 20
St. Jerome’s Parish will hold their annual Holiday Craft Faire. There will be over 40 tables selling handmade arts and crafts items, a raffle with 25 unique prizes, and a game of Split the Pot. There will be refreshments for sale as well as holiday music throughout the event. For more information, call Joan Hoffman at 310-670-7801.
5550 Thornburn Street, Westchester, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sat) 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Sun)
10th Annual Full-Circle Festival Holiday Show and Sale
Nov. 19 & 20
The 10th Annual Full-Circle Festival Holiday Show and Sale celebrates local handmade arts and crafts, including pottery, jewelry, painting, metal art and more. The two-day event features a raffle with valuable prizes donated by local businesses, proceeds from which benefit the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Raffle drawing will take place at 4 p.m. on Nov. 20. For more information, call 310-502-3115.
12023 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., full-circlepottery.com
German American Club’s Christmas Market
Sunday, Nov. 20
The German American Club of Santa Monica’s annual Christmas Market will feature live music, shopping, German food, gluhwein, a bounce house, cookie decorating, full bar, Santa and more. Free for kids under 14. Temporary memberships available for all others at $10 at entry. Primarily cash only, some vendors accept credit cards. Email questions to germanamericanclubsamo@gmail.com.
1843 Lincoln Boulevard, Santa Monica, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SMC Symphony Orchestra Presents Concert
Sunday, Nov. 20
The Santa Monica College Music Department is pleased to present a concert featuring the SMC Symphony Orchestra, back for the first time since 2020. The concert will be held at the SMC Performing Arts Center. Director Mercedes Juan Musotto and Concertmaster Andrea Sanderson will lead the orchestra in a concert featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and works by Latin American composers, played on a variety of instruments by dedicated musicians. Tickets are $10 general admission (plus a modest service charge); free for students with any student I.D. Advance tickets can be purchased online or by calling 310-434-3005.
1310 11th Street, Santa Monica, 2 p.m., smc.edu/tickets
Music for an Autumn Afternoon
Sunday, Nov. 20
The prize-winning Los Angeles Doctors Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce its first concert of its 2022-23 season. “Music for an Autumn Afternoon” is a concert certain to appeal to a broad spectrum of music tastes, from the classics to new music. It will be held at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. $25 payable at the door or online (18 and under free). Free parking at Veterans, please do not part on residential streets.
4117 Overland Avenue, Culver City, 3 p.m., ladso.org
Westside Voices Presents a Holiday Concert
Sunday, Nov. 20
The award-winning a-cappella ensemble will present music for the holidays and for the season at Covenant Presbyterian Chapel. An hour of fun and some surprises. Suggested donation $15. For information and reservations, call Harris at 310-822-9067.
6323 W. 80thStreet, Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m., westsidevoices.com
The Strands at The Venice West
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Local band The Strands will perform along with Rosa Pullman and Julie Lee at The Venice West. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. $10, ages 21 and up. Purchase tickets online.
1717 Lincoln Boulevard, Venice, 7 p.m., bit.ly/3g2U2PX