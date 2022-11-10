Have an event for the calendar? Send it to kamala@timespublications.com
ETHOS Film Awards & Festival
Through Nov. 13
The ETHOS Film Awards comes to Santa Monica in November. Official selections will be presented on an online platform starting on Nov. 1. All finalists will screen at the renowned Laemmle Monica Film Center or its co-producing partner facility at Santa Monica College’s Public Policy Institute as part of ETHOS’ live screenings and special event schedules with special guests and panelists from Thursday, Nov. 10, to Sunday, Nov. 13. Festival organizers choose circa 150 projects to screen and present 20 awards for genres that are atypical of other awards — with judges looking at outstanding achievements in film and written work in various categories. The kick-off Hollywood event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9. Opening weekend (Thursday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 11) includes two red carpet special events. Audience choice winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, during the award show.
filmfreeway.com/ethosfilmawards
Bay Cities Coin Club
Thursday, Nov. 10
The Bay Cities Coin Club is meeting at the Westchester Masonic Lodge. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. There will be Show and Tell, auctions, 50/50, and a raffle. All ages welcome. There will be gifts for kids. For more information, contact baycitiescoinclub@hotmail.com.
7726 W. Manchester Avenue, Playa del Rey, 6 p.m., baycitiescoinclub.com
PYFC Film Fellowship Premiere of “En La Arena”
Friday, Nov. 11
Pico Youth & Family Center (PYFC) and Good Omen Pictures are proud to present the First Flagship Project for the PYFC Film Fellowship: En La Arena. Join for a night on the red carpet: movie premiere, food, drinks, music and more. PYFC is proud to announce its Film Fellowship Program for 2023 — providing education and resources for the community youth within the film industry. $25 general admission; $50 VIP tickets. Free parking. Seating is limited, first-come, first-serve.
2525 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica, 6 to 9 p.m.
Soil Mycology Workshop
Saturday, Nov. 12
James Oliver, mycologist and soil researcher, will lead a presentation on and show the soil microbiome. He will also discuss how to nurture the soil microbiome. Enjoy coffee and wander through the gardens before the workshop begins. Sponsored by city of Santa Monica Community Garden Program with the support of Santa Monica Roots. Contact: santamonicaroots@gmail.com.
2318 Main Street, Santa Monica, 9 to 11 a.m.
Westchester High School Gym Renaming Fundraising Dinner
Saturday, Nov. 12
Be a part of history by helping to rename the Westchester High School/Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnet East Gym after Coach Ed Azzam in honor of his 42 years of service as their Division 1 High School head basketball coach. Jerry West is the keynote speaker. All proceeds will go toward replacing the signage on the gym, installing new display cases in the gym foyer and other related costs. Dress casual. General seating $125.
6200 Playa Vista Drive, Playa Vista, 6 p.m., comets4life.com/azzam-1
Culver City Woman’s Club Monthly Meeting
Monday, Nov. 14
Please join for their monthly meeting. The November Program will be about health and wellness. They will also be discussing all the upcoming events available. The Culver City Woman’s Club is a nonprofit philanthropic and social organization that supports a number of local charitable causes such as Student Scholarships, Shoes for the Homeless, West LA Veterans, Children’s Foster Care Services, Lange Foundation (no-kill shelter) and several more. If you need additional information, contact Pat Harmon at 310-569-6595 or patricia.harmon@med.usc.edu.
4464 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City, 10 a.m.
Free Virtual Alzheimer’s Educational Conference
Tuesday, Nov. 15
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for Californians as part of its 2022 National Educating America Tour. The conference, which is free and open to everyone, will allow participants to learn from health and caregiving experts in the fields of dementia, Alzheimer’s diseases, and the legal concerns associated with the diseased. Registration required.
Virtual, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., alzfdn.org/tour
Ice at Santa Monica
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Downtown Santa Monica Inc. brings the holidays to the downtown district with the return of Winterlit, which will feature the grand reopening of the Ice at Santa Monica skating rink.
After a two-year hiatus, the 8,000-square-foot rink will once again transform the corner of Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue into a winter wonderland and bring a little ice to the beachside community. The rink reopens with a grand opening celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. featuring free skating, a live DJ, delicious bites and freebies. The rink will remain open through Jan. 26, from noon to 10 p.m. with skate rental and all-day admission for $20. For additional information and to book a cabana rental at the ice rink, visit the website. For more information, call 310-260-1199.
1324 Fifth Street, Santa Monica, 6 to 10 p.m., downtownsm.com/iceatsantamonica
Early Bird (Premiere) & Juxtapose
Nov. 16 to Nov. 18
Jacob Jonas The Company, an LA-based performing arts For-Impact Company, presents a special performance. They intersect dance, fashion, design, and film to create live performances, music tours, short films, work for brands and more. They have worked with the likes of Rosalia, GAP, Elton John, Sia, and Gucci. $35 tickets under 35 years old available at check-out online. $15 artist/student tickets.
1601 Cloverfield Boulevard, Suite 1000N, Santa Monica, 7:30 p.m., jacobjonas.com
‘Appy Hour’ Device Workshop
Thursday, Nov. 17
Bring in your smartphone, laptop or tablet to the Santa Monica Public Library for help with using your device.
601 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.