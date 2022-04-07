Have an event for the calendar? Send it to kkirk@timespublications.com
Marina del Rey Farmers Market
Saturday, April 9
This weekly outdoor event allows Westside residents to support local produce sellers and other vendors. Food from a wide variety of businesses is available for purchase. Masks are required and only 40 people are allowed to shop at any one time. Held in parking lot 11.
14101 Panay Way, Marina del Rey, 8 to 9 a.m. (seniors), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (general public), beaches.lacounty.gov/mdrfarmersmarket
The Amazing Soil Microbiome
Saturday, April 9
James Oliver, mycologist and soil researcher, will lead a workshop about the extraordinary soil story of fungi and organic matter, how our local composting contributes to healthy soil, and how a healthy microbiome affects the health of plants and protects them from drought and pests. The workshop will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Join at 9 a.m. for coffee, baked goods, wandering around the gardens and meeting the gardeners. Free workshop. Sponsored by City of Santa Monica Community Gardens Program and Santa Monica Roots. Contact: santamonicaroots@gmail.com
2318 Main Street, Santa Monica, 9 to 11 a.m.
Composting Workshop
Saturday, April 9
In this informative composting workshop you will learn about the basics of composting and the Do’s and Don’ts. Bring all of your composting questions. Free workshop. For more information, contact eacgcinfo@gmail.com
Emerson Avenue Community Garden, Emerson Avenue at 80th Place, Westchester, 9:30 to 11 a.m., eacgc.org
Cleworth Fine Art Gallery Open House
Saturday, April 9
Stop by the art gallery’s first outdoor showing of new recent paintings and some classic prints. For more information, contact cleworthart@gmail.com
928 Marco Place, Venice, Noon to 5 p.m.,
626 Night Market Mini
Saturday, April 9 & 10
Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. in partnership with 626 Night Market has announced a series of events called 626 Night Market Mini, which brings the iconic open-air food festival to Santa Monica for the first time on a smaller scale. Hosting approximately two dozen vendors, the market brings together food lovers with some of the most unique eats Southern California has to offer such as Shake ramen, Tao’s Bao, Chick N’ Skin, Ghostix and Rockin’ Gyoza. An alcohol garden will also be available for attendees 21 years and older. The market is open to all ages and free to attend with advanced ticket reservations.
Lot 27 at 452 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, 1 to 10 p.m., 626nightmarket.com/tickets
Santa Monica Main Street Farmers Market
Sunday, April 10
Shop for local fresh produce and prepared foods from local restaurants. You can also enjoy musical entertainment from featured weekly bands, face painting, balloon designs, and if you catch it on the right week, a cooking demonstration featuring local produce.
2640 Main Street Santa Monica, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Mar Vista Farmers Market
Sunday, April 10
This vibrant, year-round market offers local produce, prepared foods, kids crafts and live events.
12198 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., marvistafarmersmarket.org
West LA Farmers Market
Sunday, April 10
This weekly community gathering at the West LA Civic Center hosts a range of certified farmers, prepared foods and artisan crafters. Around the unique bandshell are a range of weekly free youth activities, free yoga classes at 9 a.m., goofy free raffle at high noon, community garden access from 10 a.m. to noon, and versatile professional bands from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free parking in large county and city lots.
11228 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., wlafarmersmarket.com
Motor Avenue Farmers Market
Sunday, April 10
The Motor Avenue Farmers Market enhances the farm-to-table connection and availability of fresh, local produce to residents of the Palms, Cheviot Hills, Beverlywood and surrounding communities. The market is dedicated to cultivating a sustainable food system through its operation and educational programs. The market consistently provides a wonderful opportunity to create synergy between local businesses and residents while promoting a healthy city and a vibrant community. Open every Sunday, rain or shine.
10418 National Boulevard, Los Angeles, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., motoravenuemarket.com
Westchester Farmers Market
Sunday, April 10
Certified farmers market brings together some of the region’s best small and micro farmers from the Central Coast and Ventura counties with over 30 local food businesses, kids activities and live bands. Held in the heart of downtown Westchester adjacent to many new and thriving local businesses from an independent bookstore to local eateries with plenty of free parking. Held every Sunday rain or shine!
6200 W. 87th St., Los Angeles, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,
SCCYC Free Race Event
Tuesday, April 12
South Coast Corinthian Yacht Club will be holding a free racing seminar for one of its historical Homeport Regatta races to be held on April 16 at 1 p.m. This free regatta is designed to help sailboat owners that want to see what it’s like to race their boat. There is only so much cruising that can be done in Santa Monica Bay, but there are endless opportunities to race. Please join SCCYC in this spectacular race weekend event. The Association of Santa Monica Bay Yacht Clubs will even set you up with experienced racing crew. For more information, please contact race chair, Bruce Fleck, at 310-600-5214 or scbrucefleck@gmail.com
13334 Bali Way, Marina del Rey, 7 p.m., sccyc.org
