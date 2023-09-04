Westside Happenings

The Santa Monica Ferris Wheel appears lit up in honor of Kobe Bryant. Kobe Bryant Day, also known as Black Mamba Day or Mamba Day, is celebrated on Aug. 24 in Los Angeles to commemorate the life of the Laker legend. The date was chosen as the holiday because of Bryant’s numbers on his jerseys, 8 and 24, as well as it being the day after his birthday, Aug. 23.