Westside Happenings

“Elephant Shavings”
TO OCT. 1
The world premiere of “Elephant Shavings” comes to the Odyssey Theatre. Described as “a lazy person’s guide to enlightenment,” the show is written and directed by Ron Sossi. The show evolved out of Sossi’s interest in the realm of metaphysics and his quest to understand the meaning of life. “Elephant Shavings” features Denise Blasor, Diana Cignoni, Jack Geren, Jeff LeBeau, Cameron Meyer and Giovanna Neilan. Performances take place at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays.
Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, tickets start at $20, various times through Oct. 1, odysseytheatre.com
Family Paint Party
SEPT. 1
Celebrate the last few days of summer by painting poolside in Hotel MDR.
Hotel MDR, 13480 Maxella Avenue, Marina Del Rey, $41, 7 to 8:30 p.m., paintnite.com/venue-owners/hotel-mdr
Free Beach Movie Nights:
“The Lion King”
SEPT. 1
The Department of Beaches and Harbors presents Beach Movie Nights. Enjoy free, family-friendly movie screenings on the sand, by the waves and under the stars at the Dockweiler Youth Center on Friday nights. Be sure to bring blankets and bundle up. This week is “The Lion King.”
Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista Del Mar, Playa Del Rey, free, 8 p.m., beaches.lacounty.gov/beachmovienights
Paws & Pages at Annenberg PetSpace
SEPT. 2
Visit Annenberg PetSpace for storytime, a pet encounter and a take-home craft.
Annenberg PetSpace, 12005 Bluff Creek Drive, Playa Vista, tickets start at $3, 11:30 a.m. to noon,
Marina Movie Nights:
“Thor: Love and Thunder”
SEPT. 2
Pack picnic baskets and bring the family to Burton Chace Park on Saturday nights to enjoy free outdoor movie screenings — by the water and under the stars. This week’s film is “Thor: Love and Thunder.”
Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina Del Rey free, 8 p.m., beaches.lacounty.gov/marinamovienights
Sunday Funday Pool Party at Marina Del Rey Hotel
SEPT. 3
Make a splash this summer with the Marina Del Rey Hotel pool parties — the perfect recipe for sun, fun and good vibes with family and friends.
Marina Del Rey Hotel, 13534 Bali Way, Marina Del Rey, $20 kids, $50 adults, 1 to 5 p.m., feverup.com/m/133052
Culver City Tai Chi for Beginners
SEPT. 3
Celebrate health with tai chi. Learn this beautiful ancient practice, with graceful meditative movements that help maintain physical health, well-being and spiritual essence.
Dr. Paul Carlson Memorial Park, 10496 Park Avenue, Culver City, free, 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., angiesierra.com
Intro to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
SEPT. 4
Experience the benefits of Brazilian jiujitsu in Culver City, where participants will bolster their fitness and self-defense skills.
Level Up Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, 9026 Venice Boulevard, Culver City, free, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., levelupjiujitsu.com
Musical Storytime and Kids Crafts hosted by Books and Cookies
SEPT. 5
Chudney Ross brings Books and Cookies to Ivy Station for an hour of free musical storytime and kids crafts.
Ivy Station, 8840 National Boulevard, Culver City, free, 10 to 11 a.m.,
Film: “The Engine Inside”
SEPT. 6
“The Engine Inside” follows six everyday people from vastly different worlds who dedicate their lives to a simple, 200-year-old machine. Their trials and tribulations reveal the bicycle’s unique power to change lives and help build a better world
Aero Theater, 1328 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica, free, 7 p.m.,
sustainableworks.org/engineinside
Movie Fridays on the Promenade
SEPT. 8
Enjoy free outdoor movie screenings by Downtown Santa Monica Inc. No registration needed; all ages welcome. Bring picnics, but no alcohol. Dogs are allowed. This week’s film is “Spy Kids.”
1200 Block of Third Street Promenade (between Arizona and Wilshire),
Santa Monica, free, 6:30 p.m.,
Walk with Malin
SEPT. 9
The goal of Walk with Malin is to improve the health of the people in the community in a fun and easy way. The 1-mile walk is for people who may feel overwhelmed by the suggested 10,000 steps a day.
Reed Park, 724 California Avenue, Santa Monica, email for charge, 10 a.m., healthy@adoptawalk.org
“It Must Be Him”
SEPT. 15 AND SEPT. 16
Written and performed by Michael Kearns and directed by Ryland Shelton, Kearns embraces the “mutability of gender that becomes him.”
Highways, 1651 18th Street, Santa Monica, $25, 8:30 p.m.,
Ongoing events
Playa Vista Farmers Market
EVERY SATURDAY
This farmers market takes place every Saturday, rain or shine. Enjoy live music while browsing organic fruits, seasonal vegetables, fresh flowers, handmade jewelry and more.
Playa Vista Farmers Market, 12775 W. Millennium, Los Angeles, free, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., farmermark.com/playavista
Mar Vista Farmers Market
EVERY SUNDAY
This farmers market is open every Sunday rain or shine. This market offers a range of local vendors, a food emporium prepackaged foods. Vegan, plant-based and nonvegetarian options are available.
Mar Vista Farmers Market, Grand View and Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, free, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,
Forte Animal Rescue Adoption Event
FIRST AND THIRD SATURDAYS
Forte Animal Rescue is a nonprofit seeking solutions for pet overpopulation and working with the community to create animal-human bonds through education and activities. Twice a month it holds adoption events with adoptable dogs. For more information on available animals, visit its website.
Centinela Feed and Pet Supplies, 3860 S. Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, free, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., farescue.org
Westchester Life Stories Group
WEDNESDAYS STARTING SEPT. 13
The Westchester Life Stories Group resumes Sept. 13 and subsequent Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants are asked to create a written legacy for their family and receive feedback from other writers.
Westchester Family YMCA Annex, 8015 S. Sepulveda Boulevard,
Westchester, $10 donation per semester, lifestories90045@gmail.com,