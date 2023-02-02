Have an event for the calendar? Send it to kkirk@timespublications.com
Are Friends Electric
Feb. 1 to 5
Mark x Farina presents his second series of found canvas and unknowing collaborative paintings. Artistic variations of the delivery robot and its proposed manumission of servitude will be on display. A preview will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. Gallery open daily and by appointment. Text 310-625-3575.
806 Broadway, Santa Monica, dorado806.com
Philip Glass 85th Birthday Tribute
Saturday, Feb. 4
The Santa Monica Public Library’s Soundwaves new music series joins with Jacaranda Music to honor Philip Glass, one of the most distinctive living American composers, as he turns 85.
This special event takes place at the Pico Annex in Virginia Avenue Park. It includes a live performance of Glass’ “Piece in the Shape of a Square” for two flutes, a screening of the short film “Mad Rush,” with a score composed by Glass and recorded by Jacaranda’s Music Director Mark Alan Hilt on organ, and a discussion with the performers led by Jacaranda’s Artistic and Executive Director Patrick Scott. The concert will be held indoors. There are no tickets or reservations. Free parking is available. This show is a preview of Jacaranda’s Feb. 12 double feature, which combines a selection of contemporary chamber music in the afternoon with an all-Glass concert at night. For the last 20 years, Jacaranda Music has presented imaginative classical music programs, played by top-caliber musicians, principally in Santa Monica.
2201 Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m., jacarandamusic.org
“On the Farce Day of Christmas” Reading
Sunday, Feb. 5
Kentwood Players presents a reading “On the Farce Day of Christmas,” a comedy by Ken Levine, at the Westchester Playhouse. Those attending are invited to a pre-reading reception beginning at 6 p.m. on the front patio with free pizza provided by Pizza Hut. The reading is directed by playwright Ken Levine and produced by Lou Saliba for Kentwood Players. Nancy Linary will be reading stage directions. The play deals with a familiar family problem around the holidays. To keep her religious mother from knowing she’s divorced, Wendy pays her ex-husband to go home with her for Christmas to keep her mother in the dark about their current uncoupled status. Of course, havoc and hilarity ensure! The reading is open to the public and admission is free, but RSVPs are recommended to guarantee your seat. Any donations to Kentwood Players will be accepted and greatly appreciated. Masks are required while indoors at the Westchester Playhouse unless performing onstage. After the reading, there will be a free raffle for all attendees for three copies of James Burrows’ autobiographical book “Directed By James Burrows,” donated by The Book Jewel. Following the reading, there will be a 30-minute talkback with the author, cast and production team during which the playwright will discuss his career and play.
8301 Hindry Avenue, Westchester, 7 p.m., RSVP to farcedayofchristmas@gmail.com
Free Hybrid Workshop
Sunday, Feb. 5
The Committee For racial Justice will have a workshop that will focus on the work of the CA state Reparations Task Force which will be reporting out its recommendations in 2023. Two members of that task force will be with us to give us updates on their progress. This focus will also build on the ideas generated at last month’s Jan. 8 workshop on the Santa Monica Black Apology discussion about generating concrete ways to bring restitutions that help repair the damage done by the legacies of slavery and systemic racism that have created the racial disparities we grapple with in the present. Everyone is welcome. The workshop will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the community meeting room of the Thelma Terry Building at Virginia Avenue Park. There will be food at 6 p.m. (potlucks will be postponed until the covid/flu season is over) and the program will start at 6:30 p.m. For those unable to join in person, register with the following link in order to be sent the Zoom link.
2200 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica, 6 to 8:30 p.m., bit.ly/3kTMpgV
Hands-On Begonias Workshop
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Culver City Garden Club will offer a “Hands-on Presentation on Propagating Rhizomatous Begonias from Wedge/Cuttings” in the Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium’s Garden Room. The meeting is free and open to all. Presenter Ray van Veen is a member of several Begonia Societies and has grown them for many years.
4117 Overland Avenue, 7 p.m., 310-822-0236
Westchester Life Stories Writing Group
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Check out the Westchester Life Stories Writing Group, and write your memories. You are invited to their next meeting. No expectations or judgments, they are a cordial and supportive group. Meetings are held every Wednesday. Learn to preserve the memories that have shaped your life regarding family, friends, school, interests, adventures, etc. For more information, email Gene (genenjoycek@aol.com) or Madeline (madelinenella@yahoo.com). Please indicate “Life Stories” as the subject of your email.
Westchester Family YMCA, Sepulveda and 80th, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Bay Cities Coin Club
Thursday, Feb. 9
Bay Cities Coin Club is meeting at the Westchester Masonic Lodge. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. There will be Show and Tell, auctions, 50/50 and a raffle. All ages are welcome. There will be gifts for kids. Email questions to baycitiescoinclub@hotmail.com.
7726 West Manchester Avenue, Playa del Rey, 6 p.m., baycitiescoinclub.com