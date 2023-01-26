Have an event for the calendar? Send event information at least 10 days in advance to kkirk@timespublications.com
Lunar New Year Celebration & Performance
Saturday, Jan. 28
Come celebrate Chinese New Year at Venice High School campus. Join Dragonsprouts and more than 900 Mandarin Immersion students from Venice Elementary School, Middle School and High School as Venice High is transformed into one of the biggest Lunar New Year celebrations on the Westside. There will be amazing Chinese food, arts and crafts, games, a professional clay artist, Chinese sugar art, Mandarin Immersion student performances, raffle prizes, Kung-Fu performance, spectacular lion dance performance and photo opportunities with lion dancers. Purchase pre-sale tickets online ($15 adults, $10 youths 6 and up). $20 at the door the day of.
13000 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 1 to 4 p.m., dragonsprouts.org/lunar-new-year-celebration-performance
Highway Cannabis Grand Opening
Saturday, Jan. 28
Highway Cannabis Company is celebrating the opening of its flagship store in Marina del Rey with a grand opening event for the community featuring music, leading cannabis brands and local food vendors. The event is open to the public ages 21 and up. Guests are invited to come sample foods from some of the Westside’s favorites, and meet some of the best cannabis brands who will be activating onsite. The event will also feature a full day of live entertainment and performances. Guests are encouraged to journey through the entire Highway experience from enjoying their aromatic flower atomizers at the Blossom Bar to up close and personal concentrates exploration in the one-of-a-kind Scorpion Dab Bar. Event is free to attend. RSVP online.
13452 Washington Boulevard, Marina del Rey, 1 to 10 p.m., highway-grandopening.eventbrite.com
Lunar New Year Celebration
Saturday, Jan. 28
After a two-year hiatus, Santa Monica Place’s Lunar New Year programming returns with traditional Chinese lion dance performances, balloon and dough artists, and cherry blossom wishing trees for well-wishers to hang their wish for prosperity and renewal in the new year. Overhead red and gold lanterns will adorn Center Plaza and red envelopes with special deals from participating shops and restaurants will be provided to those in attendance. The celebration will take place on level one in Center Plaza.
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica, 2 to 5 p.m., santamonicaplace.com
Happy Birthday Marion!
Sunday, Jan. 29
Join the Santa Monica Conservancy on the Garden Terrace at the Annenberg Community Beach House in celebrating silent film actress and famed party hostess Marion Davies, the original Beach House resident. Guests are welcome to come in their favorite Gold Coast era attire. This is a free event for all ages and will include a lineup of live music, a magician and more. RSVP online.
415 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica, 1 to 3 p.m., smconservancy.org
Special Hearing Event
Feb. 1 & 2
Concierge Hearing Group and Dr. Robin Mock are having a special hearing event. Call 310-906-4447 to schedule a hearing consultation for Lyric, the only invisible hearing aid on the market.
13101 Washington Boulevard, Suite 115, Los Angeles, 310-906-4447,
Westchester Life Stories Writing Group
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Check out the Westchester Life Stories Writing Group, and write your memories. You are invited to their next meeting. No expectations or judgments, they are a cordial and supportive group. Meetings are held every Wednesday. Learn to preserve the memories that have shaped your life regarding family, friends, school, interests, adventures, etc. For more information, email Gene (genenjoycek@aol.com) or Madeline (madelinenella@yahoo.com). Please indicate “Life Stories” as the subject of your email.
Westchester Family YMCA, Sepulveda and 80th, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.