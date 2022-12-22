Have an event for the calendar? Send it to kkirk@timespublications.com
Santa Claus is Coming to Culver
Saturday, Dec. 24
Santa Claus will be making a guest appearance in the Grand Lobby at The Culver Hotel this Christmas Eve. Bring your littles and loved ones, and enjoy sipping on complimentary hot cocoa rom Lillie’s while making cherished holiday memories.
9400 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, 2 to 4 p.m.
Christmas in Venice – Feed the Homeless
Sunday, Dec. 25
For the past 10 years, a large group of volunteers ranging from all ages come together to feed, cloth, hand out toiletries and many smiles to the less fortunate community of Venice Beach. They successfully have had over 500 volunteers at each event and have served thousands of people who may not have a family to spend the holidays with, and are living on the streets. They need your helping hands, physical donations and money donations to keep the event alive and going. For more information about donations and volunteer requirements, visit lostangelesla.org or send an email to: lostangelorg@gmail.com.
219 E Rose Avenue, Venice (in between Hampton Drive and Main Street), 6:30 to 10 a.m.
Christmas Picnic in the Park
Sunday, Dec. 25
Don’t go it alone this Christmas holiday! Calling anyone who will be in Los Angeles for Christmas to join for a free Friends-Christmas. Come by yourself or with friends—the group is very friendly and welcomes everyone. There will be plenty of outdoor and social games for everyone to play and meet each other. Please plan to bring your own food and a little extra to share. This will not be a formal potluck but they encourage sharing. Alcohol is not permitted. Free event. Event will be held at Burton Chace Park, exact coordinates will be provided after the group arrives.
13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey, Noon to 3 p.m.
Chanukah Celebration
Sunday, Dec. 25
Join Shul on the Beach for a Chanukah celebration. There will be a Menorah lighting ceremony on the Venice Boardwalk, along with musical performances, Chanukah caroling, a gourmet Chinese dinner, latkes and donuts. Tickets cost $36 to $44.
505 Ocean Front Walk, 5 to 10 p.m., bit.ly/3YFTJw6
Citizen Public Market Comedy Night
Wednesday, Dec. 28
The Setup is doing an outdoor series at the Citizen Public Market in Culver City. Stay safe by enjoying a show in the fresh open air. Grab food and drink from one of the many choices in the market and then sit down for a hilarious night of comedy. The show is outside on the patio near WeHo Sausage Company. The show will feature 5 to 6 different comedians of varying styles from Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, etc. The show lasts 90 minutes. The event is for ages 18 and over. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime listed on your ticket. Avoid ticket fees by purchasing online. Tickets cost $15.
9355 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, 8 to 9:30 p.m., setupcomedy.com/los-angeles
“Perceptual Shift” Exhibition
Through Dec. 31
Acclaimed perceptual artist Michael Murphy presents his first-ever solo LA exhibition at Santa Monica Place, on view for a limited time through Dec. 31. “Perceptual Shift” explores themes of perspective, transience, and how small details can contribute to a bigger picture. Guests have the chance to be the first to experience this one-of-a-kind collection of mind-bending experiential installations and watch in awe as illusions metamorphosize in front of you and the cleverly-constructed art installations play with your point of view. Michael Murphy’s “Perceptual Shift” is suited for all ages. Tickets range from $18 to $25.
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica, Thursday to Sunday 3 to 7 p.m., feverup.com