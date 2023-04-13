Have an event for the calendar? Send it to christina@timeslocalmedia.com
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”
TO APRIL 30
Steve Martin’s long-running off-Broadway absurdist comedy places Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Parisian cafe in 1904, just before the renowned scientist transformed physics with his theory of relativity and the celebrated painter set the art world afire with cubism.
Ruskin Group Theatre, 3000 Airport Avenue, Santa Monica, tickets start at $20, various times, ruskingrouptheatre.com
Downsizing, Decluttering and Senior Living
APRIL 14
Join Palm Court Senior Living for a presentation by Michel Bron from Bron Realty Group, Cori Gordon from Simplify and Move and Candace Gordon from Palm Court Senior Living. Refreshments will be served. Seating is limited and RSVP is required.
Palm Court Senior Living, 3995 Overland Avenue, Culver City, free, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., tinyurl.com/seniorsapril14
Kabbalat Shabbat Service
APRIL 14
Join Rabbi Josh Katzan and guest cantorial soloist Happie Hoffman. Hoffman is a folk singer who has traveled the world, earning national and global renown for her Jewish music and leadership. Food will follow the service.
Mishkon Tephilo, 206 Main Street, Los Angeles, free, 6:15 p.m., mishkon.org
“The Confession of Henry Jekyll, M.D.”
APRIL 14 TO APRIL 16
Inspired by “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” this live performance by LA Theater Works records the history of Jekyll’s struggle to maintain his reputation while secretly suppressing the beast, Hyde.
James Bridge Theater, 235 Charles E. Young Drive, Los Angeles, tickets starting at $15, times vary by performance, latw.org
“Mean Girls: The Musical”
APRIL 14 TO APRIL 22
Adapted by Tina Fey from the 2004 movie, this musical will be performed by a cast of more than 40 youth actors from sixth to eighth grade. “Mean Girls: The Musical” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International.
Paul Revere Charter Middle School, 1450 Allenford Avenue, Los Angeles, ticket prices and times vary, illumevate.ticketspace.com/mean-girls
Culver City Woman’s Club Yard Sale
APRIL 14 TO APRIL 15
Join the Culver City Woman’s Club for its annual yard sale. The sale is a fundraiser that will help support its philanthropic activities. Items are reasonably priced and in good condition.
Annette’s Place, 9053 Lucerne Avenue, Culver City, free, 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, culvercitychamber.org
Venice Alumni Association’s Back to Back to Back
APRIL 15
The VAA will host three events on Saturday, April 15. First, they are inviting the community to the Venice Alumni Association’s Open House before guests are invited to head over to the Artisan Craft Fair. That evening, the group will hold a gala and celebration for the grand reopening of the Venice High School Auditorium, which was closed for six years before the building was renovated for safety.
Venice High School, 13000 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, ticket prices vary, all day, venicehighalumni.com
Marina Culture Jam
APRIL 16
The first of three events, the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and The Music Center return to Burton Chace Park for a Marina Culture Jam. Performing on April 16 will be Los Cambalache and Sakai Flamenco, followed by a cultural workshop led by teaching artist Alvaro Asturias.
Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey, free admission, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., beaches.lacounty.gov
Second Chance Job Fair
APRIL 19
Jobs Vision Success West LA SoCal Work Source Center will host their first Second Chance Job Fair at their office in Culver City. The fair will focus on individuals impacted by the justice system, allowing them to be recruited by companies interested in their skills regardless of their background.
JVS West LA SoCal Work Source Center, 5446 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City, free, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., jvs-socal.org
Learn to Square Dance
APRIL 19, APRIL 26
Sponsored by Ribbons & Souls Square Dance Club, this is a class that will teach social square dancing. They meet every Wednesday evening. Dress casually and wear comfortable shoes. The classes are open to singles and couples. After April 26, the class will be closed to new students.
Veterans Memorial Building, 4117 Overland Avenue, Culver City, first class free, 6:45 to 8:30 p.m., ribbonsandsouls.com
420 Stash & Bash
APRIL 20
Join Highway and Ooka x seven9 for a celebration of cannabis, community, and creativity. This event will feature a special appearance by Tyga and activities including Fat Boys BBQ truck, live music, and activations by KIVA. RSVP in advance
Highway Cannabis Marina del Rey, 13452 Washington Boulevard, Marina del Rey, free, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., highwaycannabis.com
“Let’s Talk Trash” Opening
APRIL 22
Made Out of WHAT partnered with Yiwei Gallery to produce the exhibition “Let’s Talk Trash.” The exhibition features 10 local and international artists who create artworks from materials interpreted as trash. The exhibition will be on display through May 7.
Yiwei Gallery, 1350 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, free, 5 to 8 p.m., madeoutofwhat.com
“The Hebrew Hillbilly: Fifty Shades of Oy Vey!”
APRIL 23
This longest-running solo musical in the country depicts a heartwarming testament to finding purpose in Hollywood. The writer, Shelley Fisher, is a successful jazz and blues vocalist who records in Los Angeles. This play features 17 original numbers created by her along with composers Harold Payne and Ken Hirsch.
Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, tickets start at $39, 6:30 p.m., santamonicaplayhouse.com
Dances of Universal Peace: Earth Day Movement and Song
APRIL 23
Dances of Universal Peace are conducted worldwide, inspired by traditions from around the globe. Join others on Earth Day as they come together to learn simple, graceful movements and recite chants and songs. There will be live music and a collective goal to heal the earth.
Barn and Stable at Will Rogers State Park, 1501 Will Rogers State Park Road, Pacific Palisades, free, 2 p.m., for more information contact Kakshmi at 310-737-1998
Grow Native Gardening Club
APRIL 25
Get down and dirty at Ballona Discovery Park learning about urban ecology. At this gardening club, you will be helping remove invasive vegetation in the Ballona Wetlands to help the native ecosystem thrive. Registration is required and the activities are recommended for ages 7 and older. Be sure to wear closed-toed shoes and bring a water bottle.
Ballona Discovery Park, 13110 Bluff Creek Drive, free with registration, 10 a.m. to noon, ballonafriends.org
“Labyrinths”
APRIL 28
Join the Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer for its performance of “Labyrinths,” a rich and varied line-up featuring more than 500 years of music. There will be a pre-concert presentation with Tom Neenan, president of St. Matthew’s Music Guild
St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Avenue, Pacific Palisades, $35, 7:10 p.m., musicguildonline.org
Santa Monica Mosaic: Bandini
APRIL 30
Presented by the Santa Monica Conservancy and the Santa Monica History Museum, this virtual livestream will show the intimate portrait of Arcadia Bandini, whose legacy transformed the landscape of Santa Monica. Registration is required.
Virtual, free for members, $10 for the public, 5 p.m., smc.givecloud.co/items/2023Mosaic1
“Grito De Los Dos De Los”
MAY 5
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Beyond Baroque with Chicano heavyweights Ruben Runkahutatl Guevera and Matt Dedillo as they commemorate the release of their poetry album “Grito De Los Dos De Los.” There will be a reading and preshow reception. Guest poet Linda Ravenswood will also make an appearance.
Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Boulevard, Venice, free, 7:30 p.m., beyondbaroque.org
Bingo Barbeque Fundraiser
MAY 6
Join the Venice-Marina-LAX Lions Club for their 18th annual Bingo Barbeque fundraiser. The fundraiser will benefit several local charitable and youth groups including Safe Place for Youth, Boys and Girls Club of Venice, Westchester Family YMCA, the Airport-Marina Counseling Center and more. There will be a silent auction, door prizes, and a no-host bar.
Knights of Columbus Hall, 8049 West Manchester Avenue, Playa Del Rey, $75, 5:30 p.m., for more information call Leon Felus at 310-780-1169
Spring Auction: Santa Monica Auctions
MAY 6 TO MAY 7
This auction, featuring more than 130 works of fine art and photography, includes consignment of Shepard Fairey’s “HOPE” portrait of President Obama. There are 28 lots benefiting the Focus on AIDS Foundation. Saturday will feature photography and Sunday will feature modern and contemporary art.
Bergamot Station Arts Center, 2525 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica, 1 p.m., info@smauctions.com