Have an event for the calendar? Send it to kkirk@timespublications.com
Building Our Electrified Future
Thursday, July 28
Join the US Green Building Council-LA’s latest Thought Leadership Series for an energizing discussion on what is currently happening to electrify our region and a friendly debate over how we get there. With buildings accounting for nearly 40% of all GHG, we will dig in with a range of people in-the-know, and working to figure it out. Please sign up online for the virtual program.
Virtual event, 4 to 6 p.m., usgbc-la.org/events
Shelter/Rescue Animal Donation Drive
Through August 1
Help shelter and rescue pets by donating needed items including new or used toys, animal beds, blankets, towels sheets, food puzzles, small animal hideaway houses, cat houses, scratching posts, tunnels/hoops, agility, and other pet enrichment/distressing items. All of the items collected will be to help reduce boredom and stress in shelter and rescue animals. There are two drop-off locations: Cheviot Hills Recreation Park and the West Los Angeles Shelter. Donations will be collected every Friday at 4 p.m. Follow @reducinganimalstress on Instagram for more information.
2551 Motor Avenue and 11361 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles
Lange Foundation Estate Sale
Wednesday to Sunday (through first three weeks in August)
The estate sale accepts China, crystal, silver, art, fine and costume jewelry, designer shoes and handbags, etc. All donations are tax deductible and receipts will be given at the sale site. All funds help rescue pets in need from city shelters. They are offered immediate medical/surgical care and are then kept at the Lange Foundation kennel until new homes are found. Funds also go to the spay/neuter assistance programs in the Antelope Valley and San Bernardino, and the Intervention programs are instrumental in keeping pets in their own homes where they are loved.
2512 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 310-472-7727
The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market
Thursdays through September 1
The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market presented by KCRW returns this summer to The Fairmont Miramar Hotel with an exciting new lineup of food vendors, beverage and brand activations, family-friendly activities, live DJ performances and celebrity guest bartenders. Free and open to the public for guests and pets of all ages. Runs through Sept. 1. On the second Thursday of each month, local rescue organization, Wags & Walks, will host an on-site meet and greet for its family of adoptable dogs rescued from local shelters.
101 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, 5 to 11 p.m.,
Marina del Rey Farmers Market
Saturday, July 30
This weekly outdoor event allows Westside residents to support local produce sellers and other vendors. Food from a wide variety of businesses is available for purchase. Masks are required and only 40 people are allowed to shop at any one time. Held in parking lot 11.
14101 Panay Way, Marina del Rey, 8 to 9 a.m. (seniors), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (general public), beaches.lacounty.gov/mdrfarmersmarket
Seaside Cinema
Saturday, July 30
Catch classics on the 7th floor landing of Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel at 7 p.m. Order sips and snacks from the curated movie and munchies menu. Catch “E.T.” on July 30.
1700 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, 7 p.m., loewshotels.com
Culver City Women’s Holiday Boutique
Sunday, July 31
The Culver City Women’s Group is hosting a holiday boutique at Culver-Palms Methodist Church. Get a jump start on your holiday shopping. New clothes, jewelry, photography, purses, all holiday decorations and many more gift items. Culver City Women’s Club is a nonprofit philanthropic and social organization that supports a number of local charitable causes such as Meals on Wheels, Lange Foundation, High School Student Scholarships, Children’s Foster Care Services, S.A.V.E.S. Food Bank and several more charities. Admission is free. For additional information, contact Sharon Calhoun at sharoncalhoun@earthlink.net or Judy Lohs at jalohs@gmail.com.
4464 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunar Exploration Celebration
Sunday, July 31
In honor of the arrival of the Apollo 15 Moon Rock Sample, the Wende Museum is hosting a Lunar Exploration Celebration event for Family Day in the Sculpture Garden. Families and young visitors will have the opportunity to partake in an array of Apollo 15-centric displays and activities, including designing, building and launching their own space shuttle. Astronaut-themed refreshments will be provided, with a commemorative speech and Tang toast. Free event.
10808 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, 2 p.m.,
Killer Rides Car Show
Sunday, July 31
Come check out an assortment of hotrods, classics, exotics and bikes at the 10th Annual Killer Rides Car Show. Upcoming dates include July 31 and Aug. 28. There will be music, food and the Killer Rides Awards. Fun for the entire family!
4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
