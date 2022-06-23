Have an event for the calendar? Send it to kkirk@timespublications.com
Author Mary Ann Cherry Book Reading & Signing
Thursday, June 23
Los Angeles-based author, Mary Ann Cherry, and invited special guests will be reading from her bio of gay-rights trailblazer, Morris Kight at Small World Books in Venice. Cherry befriended Kight during the last decade of his life, and with his blessing, she began researching and writing his biography. Cherry’s wide-ranging work includes TV and film production, as well as creating and maintaining the historical archives for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. For more information, call 310-399-2360.
1407 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, 6 to 8 p.m.,
Game Night at Westchester 50+
Friday, June 24
On every fourth Friday, adults over 50 are invited to game night at Westchester Senior Center. Enjoy billiards, ping-pong, chess, Scrabble, Rummikub, cards and camaraderie. $2 per person. RSVP to the Center at 310-649-3319.
8740 Lincoln Boulevard, Los Angeles, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Shabbat Dinner
Friday, June 24
Join for an in-person Shabbat dinner, where Dana Bigman will be honored for her many years of service to Lev Eisha. Out of an abundance of caution, Hadassah is requiring proof of vaccination and booster upon arrival to all in-person events. Space is limited, register online. Address provided upon registration. Send questions to maureenmbernstein@gmail.com.
7 p.m., events/Hadassah.org/leveishashabbatdinner
LMU’s Shakespeare on the Bluff
June 24 & 25
Loyola Marymount University’s popular Shakespeare on the Bluff summer festival opens for its fifth season with performances of “Julius Caesar” on June 24 and 25. Following two years of virtual events, LMU welcomes the community to see the plays for free and in person at the new Drollinger Family Stage, an outdoor venue on the Westchester Campus. The shows will feature more than 30 performers, including LMU undergraduate and graduate students, alumni and some guest artists. The 90-minute plays are family-friendly, free and open. RSVP online.
1 LMU Drive, Los Angeles, 8 p.m., cfa.lmu.edu
Cardboard City
June 25 through August 14
Cardboard City, the 5,000-square-foot art installation, returns to Santa Monica Place. The free museum-scale exhibition of large-scale cardboard sculptures will offer hands-on activities, classes, field trips and day camps for families across Los Angeles. Cardboard City by reDiscover Center facilitates youth and adult’s creative expression using cardboard to inspire creative expression within an urban landscape. The installation will feature sculptures by local artists, and have an artist-in-residence program with a new artist each week. A full-time staff of teaching artists will be on hand, allowing children to meet and work with artists to get inspired, sparking creativity and joy. There will be a grand opening celebration on June 25 at noon.
Third Street Promenade, Unit 146, Santa Monica, 12 to 6 p.m., rediscovercenter.org
The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market
Thursdays through September 1
The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market presented by KCRW returns this summer to The Fairmont Miramar Hotel with an exciting new lineup of food vendors, beverage and brand activations, family-friendly activities, live DJ performances and celebrity guest bartenders. Free and open to the public for guests and pets of all ages. Runs through Sept. 1. On the second Thursday of each month, local rescue organization, Wags & Walks, will host an on-site meet and greet for its family of adoptable dogs rescued from local shelters. On June 16, “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul will celebrity bartend and present his award-winning Dos Hombres Mezcal, co-founded with co-star Bryan Cranston.
101 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, 5 to 11 p.m., thebungalow.com/santa-monica
Hotel June 2nd Anniversary Pool Party
Saturday, June 25
Hotel June celebrates their two-year anniversary and the start to summer with an afternoon pool party. Festivities kick off poolside at 4 p.m. and include Casa del Sol cocktails, music by DJ William Reed and Baja-inspired bites from Caravan Swim Club. The event is complimentary and open to the public with cocktails and food available for purchase. Guests may register to attend via Eventbrite and reserve an optional lounge chair or daybed on ResortPass.
8639 Lincoln Boulevard, Los Angeles, 4 to 9 p.m., resortpass.com/hotels/the-hotel-june
“Back in Culver City”
Saturday, June 25
Culver City Symphony Orchestra presents “Back in Culver City” at The Robert Frost Auditorium. The special Beethoven Program will be led by principal guest conductor Andrew Shulman and presented in memory of conductor and music director Frank Fetta. Free admission. For more information, visit the website or call 310-645-5961.
4401 Elenda Street, Culver City, 7:30 p.m., culvercitysymphony.org
Flag Ceremony
Sunday, June 26
To commemorate hometown veterans, the LMU Air Force ROTC will conduct a flag ceremony at the Discovery Center. For more information, email info.wphistorical@gmail.com.
6207 West 87th Street, Los Angeles, 12 p.m., wphistoricalsociety.org
