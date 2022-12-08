Have an event for the calendar? Send it to kkirk@timespublications.com
Betty’s Place Toy Drive
Dec. 9 to 19
Drop off your toy donations through Dec. 19 at Betty’s Place. Check their website for store hours.
2314 Lincoln Boulevard, bettysplace.la
Open Art Studios
Friday, Dec. 9
Grand View Fine Arts Studios presents Open Art Studios, a superb art and live music experience. Everyone is welcome.
3871 Grand View Boulevard, Mar Vista, 6 to 10 p.m.
Sip & Sign Holiday Pop-Up
Friday, Dec. 9
Head to Dorado 806 Art Space for picture book fun: authors, book signings, revelry, stories, drinks, cookies, and of course, art. There will be a meet & greet with the creators of featured books including Andrea Campos, Jennifer Sinclair, Priscilla Witte, and Mags DeRoma. There will be cookies and drinks (for grown-ups and little ones), a handmade gift wrap station, a gallery of the original art from picture books, and of course, good times and great music! Pick up some special gifts for your favorite book lovers, and get them signed by the makers. Little ones welcome but not required. Free event.
806 Broadway, Santa Monica, 5 to 8 p.m.
Holiday Lights Tour & Contest
Dec. 10 to 26
Tickets are on sale for the Westchester Mental Health Guild’s 3rd Annual Holiday Lights Tour & Contest. For $10, ticket purchasers will get a map of Contest homes to see in Westchester and Playa del Rey from December 10 to 26. Through Dec. 20, tour goers can vote for their favorites, with the winners announced December 21. All proceeds benefit Airport Marina Counseling Service.
2022holidayslightstour.eventbrite.com
Winter Open
Saturday, Dec. 10
Join Bergamot Station Arts Center for their Winter Open event. Bergamot Station Arts Center is an internationally renowned creative arts complex, boasting over 20 galleries and creative businesses. The Winter Open highlights gallery exhibitions and brings together artist talks, curator walkthroughs, live performances, opening receptions and more. Come enjoy a thriving arts community gathering! This is a free, family-friendly event. There are no tickets necessary to gain admission. Visit the website for more information about specific event times including workshops and artist talks.
2525 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., bergamotstation.com
Memorial for Linda Albertano
Saturday, Dec. 10
The literary community of Los Angeles anchored around Beyond Baroque among other numerous locations from Venice Beach to the downtown Los Angeles Library lost a significant voice on Sept. 13. Linda Albertano was a longtime resident of Venice and an icon of the LA poetry community, a rare talent among performance artists, and a gifted musician. A memorial will be held for Ms. Albertano at Beyond Baroque. 1 p.m. arrival, there will be a performance at 1:30 p.m.
681 Venice Boulevard, Venice, 1 p.m.
Culver City Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, Dec. 10
Maxim Kuzin, who studied and started his conducting career in his native Ukraine, will lead the season opening concert of the Culver City Symphony. The Junior winner of the 2019 Parness Concerto Competition, Yirou (Ronnie) Zhang, will perform Alexander Glazunov’s Violin
Concerto. Her appearance with the orchestra was delayed when Covid-19 shut down concerts in early 2020. The concert will be presented free of charge to the public at The Robert Frost Auditorium at Culver City High School.
4401 Elenda Street, Culver City, 7:30 p.m., culvercitysymphony.org
Snake Coffin at TR!P Santa Monica
Saturday, Dec. 10
Fun loving five-piece band of multi-instrumentalists performing exceptional covers of 60s to 80s rock/pop classics and TV themes! Appearing with Nature Loves Courage and Deadcenter. $10.
2101 Lincoln Boulevard, Santa Monica, 8 to 11:30 p.m., 310-396-9010, tripsantamonica.com/trip-santa-monica
Pet Crafting Station
Sunday, Dec. 11
Join for a special pet crafting station at the Motor Avenue Farmers Market, located at National and Motor. Led by a Girl Scout who is working on her Gold Award, everyone is welcome to stop by and make enrichment items to help pets in shelters and rescue groups enjoy the holidays. All materials will be provided free of charge and all made items will be donated. For more information visit @reducinganimalstress.
Motor Avenue Farmer’s Market, Motor Avenue and National Boulevard,
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Pet Adoption
Sunday, Dec. 11
Looking to adopt a new furry friend for the holidays? Don’t shop, adopt with Beach City Kitties holiday pet adoption event. For more information visit @beachcitykittiesrescue.
Motor Avenue Farmer’s Market, Motor Avenue and National Boulevard,
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Culver City Woman’s Club Monthly Meeting
Monday, Dec. 12
The Culver City Woman’s club will add a day of festive music. Please attend their December meeting to see and meet new and old friends. The guest performer will be Eric Coffey, a well-known musician. They will be also offering a hot served lunch at a minimal fee. This will be a truly fun meeting, music, food, discussing all the upcoming fun things available. The Culver City Woman’s club is a nonprofit philanthropic and social organization that supports a number of local charitable causes such as Student Scholarships, Shoes for the Homeless, West LA Veterans, Children’s Foster Care Services, Meals on wheels, Lange Foundation (no kill shelter) and several more. Check-in and shopping at 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m. For more information, contact Pat Harmon at 310-569-6595 or at: patricia.harmon@med.usc.edu.
4464 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City, 10 a.m.
Cedars-Sinai Blood Drive
Monday, Dec. 12
Save a life by donating blood at the Westchester Elks Lodge. Donors will receive their choice of an In-N-Out gift card or voucher for a free pint of Baskin-Robbins ice cream. To make an appointment to give blood, visit the website below. Donors must be at least 17 years of age; a 16-year-old may donate if they have a signed parent consent form and weigh at least 135 pounds.
8025 W. Manchester Avenue, Playa del Rey, 1 to 7 p.m., cedars-sinai.org/giveblood (group code: WELG)
Santa Monica Pier Hosts Locals’ Night: Holiday Cheer
Thursday, Dec. 15
Revel in the season’s magic with family and friends while enjoying activities for kids, holiday carolers, hot chocolate, a car show, visits from Santa, and so much more. From the historic Merry Go-Round Building to the spectacular West End of the Pier, activities and entertainment will feature the best things about Santa Monica, including homegrown talent, seasonal storytelling and a couple of endearing nods to the past.
200 Santa Monica Pier, Suite A, Santa Monica, 3 to 9 p.m., santamonicapier.org/localsnight