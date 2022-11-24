Have an event for the calendar? Send it to kkirk@timespublications.com
Freshwater Marsh Tour
Sunday, Nov. 27
Join Friends of Ballona Wetlands for a tour of Ballona Freshwater Marsh. Wear close-toed shoes, weather-appropriate clothing and a hat. Bring water, sunscreen, bug spray and a snack if needed. Binoculars are permitted. The tour begins promptly. Street parking is on Bluff Creek Drive in front of Ballona Discovery Park or the parking lot just west of the park in front of Playa Vista Elementary School and Sports Park. The suggested donation is $5.
13110 Bluff Creek Drive, Los Angeles, 10 a.m. to noon, ballonafriends.org
Chess at the Wende
Sunday, Nov. 27
Sharpen your skills with professional instructors and learn about the significance of chess in the Soviet Union and Eastern Bloc countries through specially displayed artifacts from the Wende’s Historical Collection. Public free play chess stations will be made available throughout the Wende Garden. Chess players of all ability levels, from beginners to masters, are welcome to attend.
10808 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, noon to 3 p.m., wendemuseum.org
Movies on the Lawn
Sunday, Nov. 27
Jamaica Bay Inn presents a free outdoor movie series every Sunday with seating at 7 p.m. and movie starting at dusk. Warm drinks, snacks and treats are available for purchase. Bring low chairs, blankets and pillows. Seating is first come, first served. On Nov. 27, the film is “A Christmas Story.”
4175 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, 6 to 9 p.m.
Marina Lights at Chace Park
Thursday, Dec. 1
There’s nothing more festive than holiday lights wrapped around trees throughout the 10-acre Burton Chace Park. The spectacular display of sparkling lights and décor will take place every night throughout December. Enjoy a seaside stroll under the holiday lights. Bring a hot cup of cocoa or pick up food from nearby restaurants.
13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey, 4 to 10 p.m.
Official City of Santa Monica Holiday Tree Lighting
Thursday, Dec. 1
Santa comes to the Promenade for the annual lighting of the official city of Santa Monica’s 24-foot holiday tree. Join for performances by local school groups, free photos with Santa and a snowy surprise.
Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Boulevard, 6 to 8 p.m.
Freeway Funk Yard
Thursday, Dec. 1
Come see LA’s top comics perform in an outdoor Playa Vista Speakeasy. Freeway Funk Yard is a large hidden lot nestled near a secret Westside Los Angeles freeway. Hosted by Ryan Churchill (“The Mentalist”) and Nick Hoff (“MTV). Lineup includes Jared Campbell (Yahoo Sports), Lisa Alvarado (HBO), Sammy Obeid (“Conan”) and other special guests. Free beer and wine available. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 online.
5300 Grosvenor Street,Los Angeles, 8 to 10 p.m., freewayfunkyard.com
Stand Up for Pups Comedy Show
Friday, Dec. 2
PetSpace’s Barks and Rec play yard will be transformed into the Westside’s premier comedy venue, welcoming hilarious comedians Jeremiah Watkins, Nicole Aimee Schreiber, Ron Taylor, Austin Kress and Darran Davis, alongside host Caitlin Benson and DJ VFRESH. A portion of ticket sales will go toward the PetSpace Extraordinary Care Fund, which supports PetSpace’s work with the most vulnerable animals in the shelter system: those who face significant medical needs that serve as barriers to adoption. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for general admission, $25 for table seating. All tickets include two drinks. Purchase tickets on PetSpace’s website.
12005 Bluff Creek Drive, Playa Vista, 7 to 9 p.m., annenbergpetspace.org
Restoration at LAX Dunes
Saturday, Dec. 3
This monthly restoration event is open to 50 participants at the LAX Dunes. Since 2015, The Bay Foundation, Friends of the LAX Dunes, and Los Angeles World Airports, along with thousands of volunteers have worked to restore, enhance and protect this unique habitat. Come volunteer to help remove non-native and invasive vegetation and learn more about this historic site. Sign up online.
LAX Dunes (Waterview gate across from park) Trask Triangle Park, Playa del Rey, 9:30 to 11 a.m., santamonicabay.org/events
15th annual Muscle Beach Toy Drive
Sunday, Dec. 4
Hosted by World Gym International, the annual Muscle Beach Toy Drive returns. Donate new and unwrapped toys valued at $20. There will be contests, product giveaways, red carpet holiday shout-outs, and lots of photo ops with Santa and his lovely Elvettes. The Venice Vintage Motorcycle Club will arrive at 12:30 p.m.
1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, 10 a.m., to 3 p.m., musclebeachvenice.com