Bay Cities Coin Club
Thursday, Sept. 8
The Bay Cities Coin Club is meeting at the Westchester Masonic Lodge. Doors open at 6 pm. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.. There will be Show and Tell, auctions, 50/50, and a raffle. All ages are welcome. There will be gifts for kids as well. For more information, email baycitiescoinclub@hotmail.com.
7726 West Manchester Avenue, Playa del Rey, 6 p.m.,
Dance MDR
Fridays, Through Sept. 30
Join Dance MDR for a night of dancing in Burton Chace Park. Pick up new dance moves with beginner lessons from LA’s best dance teachers and then groove to the DJ, with a difference dance style every Friday night in September. Everyone is welcome. Each night will feature a different theme, from disco to Bollywood. For more information, visit the website, call 424-526-7777 or email: events@bh.lacounty.gov.
13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey, 7 to 10 p.m.,
Westchester Elks Lodge 22nd Annual Car Show and Chili Cook-Off
Saturday, Sept. 10
The car show will display cars from before 1980. There will be food booths, vendors, raffle baskets, t-shirt sales, and music featuring Fireball Time and Car Show Safari. Proceeds from the event will support Westchester Elk Lodge’s activities with children with disabilities, military veterans and other community programs. Beer garden opens at 10 a.m., BBQ opens at 10:30 a.m., pizza opens at 11 a.m., and chili cook-off tasting opens at 11:30 a.m. Car show award presentation begins at 2 p.m. Event is free to the public. Check out the website if you would like to register a car in the show. For more information, call the number below or email Lisa Levine at lisalincolnpipe@gmail.com.
8025 W. Manchester Avenue, Playa del Rey, 818-441-3488,
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., westchesterelks.com
Community Restoration Event at Ballona Wetlands
Saturday, Sept. 10
The Bay Foundation’s Ballona Wetlands Community restoration Project focuses on removing invasive iceplant and other non-native vegetation that can impact native California plants such as pickleweed, salt grass and alkali weed. Participants will help to remove non-native plants by hand. Registration is required. Capping at 50 participants. Vaccination strongly encourage. Please plan to wear a mask if unvaccinated. Visit the website for more information and to sign up.
Park behind 303 Culver Boulevard, Playa del Rey,
9:30 to 11:30 a.m., santamonicabay.org/events
Venice Car Show
Saturday, Sept. 10
Come check out the Venice car show at Oakwood Park in celebration of Mexican Independence Day! The family-friendly event will include live music, Aztec dancers, food vendors, mariachi, a raffle, and special guest CD candidate Eric Darling. Gates open for cars at 8 a.m. All solo riders and car clubs are invited ($40 car entrance fee). All proceeds go to the Venice Mexican American Traquero monument.
767 California Avenue, Venice, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
'Down by the Hudson'
Saturday, Sept. 10
Come to a walkthrough and public opening of “Down by the Hudson” with artist Caleb Stein at ROSEGALLERY. The exhibition of photographs feature a selection of works from Stein’s ongoing project of the same name, which is an ode to the small town of Poughkeepsie, New York. Rendered in black-and-white, his photographs provide an intimate glimpse into the lives of Poughkeepsie’s residents amidst the current backdrop of de-industrialization and political tension in the U.S. The watering hole serves as a neutral zone, a side-step from the day-to-day turbulence of life. It’s a communal ground that provides a place of recreation and refuge.
2525 Michigan Avenue, B-7, Santa Monica, 4 to 7 p.m.
Movies on the Lawn
Sunday, Sept. 11
Jamaica Bay Inn presents a free outdoor movie series every Sunday with seating at 7 p.m. and movie starting at dusk. Warm drinks, snacks and treats are available for purchase. Bring low chairs, blankets and pillows. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. On Sept. 11, enjoy a screening of “Scoob.”
4175 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, 7 p.m.,
The Venice West Presents Suzy Williams – Venice Beats
Sunday, Sept. 11
Gerry Fialka hosts a celebration of the Beats in Venice with Suzy Williams “LA’s Diva Deluxe” with Bad Kay, Kahlil Sabbagh, Carol Chaikin, and from The Bonedaddys—Mike Tempo and Rick Moors. Delve deep into Venice West Café and Sponto history, live stellar poets, songs by Jack Kerouac, Philomene Long, Lawrence Ferlinghetti and all the local cats. Attendance is $10. Free souvenir Sponto postcard with each paid admission.
1717 Lincoln Boulevard, Venice, 7 p.m., thevenicewest.com
Marina Drum Circle
Sundays, through Oct. 16
Discover the joy of interactive group drumming in Burton Chace Park! Join Marina Drum Circle on a journey of creating beats and sounds collectively, led by Christopher Ramirez of Freedom Drum Circles. Drums provided by Remo Drums. While in the Marina, enjoy lunch from local waterside restaurants. Offered in 60-minute sessions at two different times. For more information, visit the website, call 424-526-7777 or email: events@bh.lacounty.gov.
13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., marinadelrey.lacounty.gov
Music Mondays at Tallula’s
Mondays, Weekly
Every week, Tallula’s is having local musicians play acoustic, Spanish guitar on its patio. Guests are invited to have a relaxing dinner while talking in the sweet sounds.
118 Entrada Way, Santa Monica, 6 to 8 p.m.,
The College Admissions Process from A to Z
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Get the inside scoop on the college admissions process, including high school academics and course planning, building a college wish list, navigating the application process, and applying for financial aid. Presented by Diana Hanson of Magellan College Counseling. Register online at link. Event takes place in the multipurpose room.
601 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, 7 p.m.,
'See Me After Class' Opening Reception
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Art Unified presents “See Me After Class: A Spiral Bound Journey by Adam Greener.” The public exhibition explores new and favored works by the artist, highlight concepts of what it means to grow up through a series of ink illustrations created on handmade graphic large “spiral bound notebook” sheets. Channeling his inner child, Greener’s intimate and autobiographical work are memories of his early visual preoccupations and re-presents them with a witty and subversive not-so-grown-up eye. To commence the event, viewers will be taken back to childhood with an original ice cream truck, spiked drinks, nostalgic candy and refreshments.
1329 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice, 7 to 9:30 p.m.,
