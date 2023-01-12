Have an event for the calendar? Send event information at least 10 days in advance to kkirk@timespublications.com
Creative Writing with Novelist/Broadway Writer Ashley Griffin
Thursday, Jan. 12
Join novelist, Broadway writer and Santa Monica native Ashley Griffin for a creative writing workshop and reading from her debut novel “The Spindle,” a retelling of “Sleeping Beauty” from the dark fairy’s point of view. Find out what it takes to be a professional writer and find your own literary voice as you explore how to tell a story. For aspiring writers ages 10 to 15.
601 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, 4 to 5 p.m.
National Geographic Live: From Shallows to Seafloor
Thursday, Jan. 12
Featured as part of the National Geographic Live touring speaker series across North America, which brings to life awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic experts, is “From Shallows to Seafloor” with marine biologist Diva Amon. This event is presented by BroadStage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center. Amon’s research on unusual deep-sea habitats and species has taken her to extraordinary depths in some of the remotest parts of the planet. Dive in with her to get to know the fascinating creatures in each unique layer of Earth’s massive underwater habitat—from the familiar sea creatures near the surface to their otherworldly, alien-like cousins that wander the ocean floor. She’ll share stories from her work in the Caribbean, the Pacific and beyond, along with images that shine a light on this vast—and vital—reservoir of biodiversity. Tickets start at $55 and are available online, at the box office or by calling 310-434-3200.
1310 11th Street, Santa Monica, 7:30 p.m., broadstage.org
Rose Pruning and Care Workshop
Saturday, Jan. 14
Join the Santa Monica community gardeners in January for a free workshop on Rose Pruning and Care, as one of their own community gardeners shares tips and techniques to get the most out of your blooms. Pruning demonstration begins at 10 a.m. Coffee and refreshments and wandering through the gardens starts at 9 a.m.Sponsored by City of Santa Monica Community Gardens Program with the support of Santa Monica Roots.
2318 Main Street, Santa Monica, 9 to 11 a.m.
Local Author Talk at The Book Jewel
Saturday, Jan. 14
Artist and author, Terre Reed, will present prints of her paintings and speak about her award-winning memoir, “The Wind Blows and the Flowers Dance.” Through a mixture of story, paintings, and poetry, she will share her process of recreating, redefining, and reinventing herself.
6259 W. 87th Street, Westchester, 3 p.m.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration
Monday, Jan. 16
Santa Monica College (SMC) and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition are pleased to announce that civil rights icon Benjamin (Ben) Franklin Chavis, Jr. will be the keynote speaker at the birthday celebration for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The free celebration will be held at the John Adams Middle School Performing Arts Center. The event – one of the largest and most diverse celebrations of its kind in Southern California – is presented by The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition, a nonprofit coalition whose mission is consistent with Dr. King’s legacy. This year’s celebration marks the event’s 38th anniversary and embraces the theme “When you stand up for justice, you can never fail.” The multi-ethnic, interfaith program will include inspirational readings, speakers, music, and dance. The program also features the presentation of education awards to local students and a Community Light Award to Pepperdine University’s Foster Grandparent Program. Immediately following the program there will be a Community Involvement Fair presenting informational displays by a variety of community organizations from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the John Adams Middle School Quad.
1601 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, 9 a.m., mlkjrwestside.org
Online Opening Reception for Charles Dickson’s “The Manifestation of Form”
Thursday, Jan. 19
The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery is pleased to present an exhibition of creative works by California master sculptor Charles Dickson. The exhibition will run from Jan. 19 to April 28 in the Emeritus Art Gallery. A free, live virtual Zoom launch event for the exhibition will be held online. The opening reception online will be hosted by SMC Dean of Noncredit and External Programs Dr. Scott Silverman and Emeritus Art Gallery Curator Jesse Benson. The online event includes a live scroll through the exhibition, a discussion with Dickson about selected works, and a Q&A offering guests the chance to ask the artist questions.
1227 Second Street, Santa Monica, 5 to 6:30 p.m., smc.edu/emeritusgallery