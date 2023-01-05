Ice Yoga Class
Jan. 5 & 10
Instructor Austin Hollingshead will host a full-body ice yoga class open to the public. Participants can expect a morning of healing yoga as the class will start with a focus on the core and progress to full-body movements to keep the blood flowing. Yoga mats will be provided. Ice yoga is proven to have man health benefits, from building muscle to improving focus and boosting the immune system. When the body is exposed to low temperatures, it releases endorphins and allows the body to burn more calories as it works to maintain its internal temperature. With over eight years of teaching experience, Austin is a seasoned yoga instructor who has worked for brands such as Equinox and Alo. Classes will be held unless it rains. More info here.
1324 Fifth Street, Santa Monica, 9 a.m.
3rd Unity Skateboard Championship
Saturday, Jan. 7
Come check out the 3rd Annual Unity Skateboard Championship at Stoner Plaza from Cosmic Demise and City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation & Parks. In addition to a skateboard contest there will be food and music. $5 contest entry fee, ages 5 and up. For more information, email: ali.cosmicdemise@gmail.com.
1835 Stoner Avenue, Los Angeles, 1 p.m.
Santa Monica’s Black Apology: What Does It Mean for 2023?
Sunday, Jan. 8
Kicking off the New Year on a positive note, the Jan. 8 workshop of the Committee for Racial Justice will return to in-person meetings at the community meeting room of the Thelma Terry Building at Virginia Avenue Park and will have the Black Apology by the City of Santa Monica as its topic. The speaker for the evening will be Rev. Rebecca Benefiel Bijur, who will share her perspectives on the concept of apology, followed by a participatory group discussion on how we feel the apology can be transformed into actions that would be meaningful and helpful to people. Supper at 6 p.m. and program at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to the workshop that will kick off CRJ’s 2023 programming. For those unable to join in person, the meeting is also accessible via Zoom.
2200 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica, 6 to 8:30 p.m., bit.ly/3VBe7eM
Grow Native! Gardening Club
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Roll up your sleeves to help beautify Ballona Discovery Park! Get hands-on experience while learning about urban ecology. The time and effort you put in to clear out invasive vegetation gives slow-growing native plants room to thrive. Registration is required and participants must also sign the digital waiver. Activities are recommended for ages 7 and up. Youths 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Visit the website for more info.
13110 Bluff Creek Drive, Los Angeles, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., ballonafriends.org/community-events
Westchester Life Stories Writing Group
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Check out the Westchester Life Stories Writing Group, and write your memories. You are invited to their next meeting. No expectations or judgments, the group is cordial and supportive. Preserve the memories that have shaped your life regarding family, friends, school, interests, adventures, etc. Create a written legacy for your family. Group meets every Wednesday starting Jan. 11. For more information, email Gene (genenjoycek@aol.com) or Madeline (madelinenella@yahoo.com) and please indicate “Life Stories” as the subject of your email.
Westchester Family YMCA, Sepulveda and 80th, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Creative Writing with Novelist/Broadway Writer Ashley Griffin
Thursday, Jan. 12
Join novelist, Broadway writer and Santa Monica native Ashley Griffin for a creative writing workshop and reading from her debut novel “The Spindle,” a retelling of “Sleeping Beauty” from the dark fairy’s point of view. Find out what it takes to be a professional writer and find your own literary voice as you explore how to tell a story. For aspiring writers ages 10 to 15.
601 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, 4 to 5 p.m.
National Geographic Live: From Shallows to Seafloor
Thursday, Jan. 12
Featured as part of the National Geographic Live touring speaker series across North America, which brings to life awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic experts, is “From Shallows to Seafloor” with marine biologist Diva Amon. This event is presented by BroadStage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center. Amon’s research on unusual deep-sea habitats and species has taken her to extraordinary depths in some of the remotest parts of the planet. Dive in with her to get to know the fascinating creatures in each unique layer of Earth’s massive underwater habitat—from the familiar sea creatures near the surface to their otherworldly, alien-like cousins that wander the ocean floor. She’ll share stories from her work in the Caribbean, the Pacific and beyond, along with images that shine a light on this vast—and vital—reservoir of biodiversity. Tickets start at $55 and are available online, at the box office or by calling 310-434-3200.
1310 11th Street, Santa Monica, 7:30 p.m., broadstage.org