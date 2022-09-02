Have an event for the calendar? Send it to kamala@timespublications.com
Dance MDR
Fridays, Through Sept. 30
Join Dance MDR for a night of dancing in Burton Chace Park. Pick up new dance moves with beginner lessons from LA’s best dance teachers and then groove to the DJ, with a difference dance style every Friday night in September. Everyone is welcome. Each night will feature a different theme, from disco to Bollywood. For more information, visit the website, call 424-526-7777 or email: events@bh.lacounty.gov.
13650 Mindanao Way,
Marina del Rey, 7 to 10 p.m.,
Complimentary Gelato
Sept. 2 to 5
Capri Gelato & Coffee Bar is treating all guests in Marina del Rey to a complimentary mini cup of their unique and homemade passion fruit goat cheese flavored gelato all weekend long.
4222 Lincoln Boulevard, Marina del Rey, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., (Fri-Sun) 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday)
Seaside Cinema
Saturday, Sept. 3
Meet at the 7th floor landing at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel every Saturday throughout summer and enjoy a family-friendly movie. Drinks and snacks can be ordered from a curated movie menu. Enjoy a screening of “Finding Dory” on Sept. 4.
1700 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, 7 p.m., loewshotels.com/santa-monica/happenings
Sunday Boat House
Sunday, Sept. 4
Spend your Sundays at the all-new Del Rey Swim Club at Marina del Rey Hotel. Sunday Boat House brings the pool party experience to the Westside with live DJs, dancing, plus an outdoor bar and restaurant. Skip the heat and head towards the ocean, they’re delivering an incredible afternoon paired with panoramic marina views! This is a 21+ event, valid ID required for entry. $15 presale; $25 entry at the door. Free admission for overnight hotel guests of Marina del Rey Hotel. To book daybeds and cabanas, email: sundayboathouse@marinadelreyhotel.com.
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey, 1 to 6 p.m.,
Movies on the Lawn
Sunday, Sept. 4
Jamaica Bay Inn presents a free outdoor movie series every Sunday with seating at 7 p.m. and movie starting at dusk. Warm drinks, snacks and treats are available for purchase. Bring low chairs, blankets and pillows. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. On Sept. 4, enjoy a screening of “Monster’s University.”
4175 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, 7 p.m.,
Kids Club at Santa Monica Place
Wednesday, Sept. 7
On the first Wednesday of every month, head to Santa Monica Place’s Kids Club for a free, fun, family-friendly musical morning hosted by Twinkle Time, a bilingual Billboard pop artist for kids, and featuring special guests each month. Hosted in the food court on level 3. Snacks will be provided by GOGO SQUEEZ (while supplies last).
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica, 11 a.m. to Noon, santamonicaplace.com/events/details/570632
Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Lantern Workshop
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Instructor Emmy Lam leads this workshop on the ancient art of making Chinese lanterns at Pico Brand Library. Learn about Chinese festivals such as the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival, the biggest Chinese traditional holiday after Chinese New Year. Materials provided. For ages five and up. Register online.
2201 Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica, 4 to 5 p.m.,
Sunset Series Regatta
Wednesday, Sept. 7
The California Yacht Club puts on this series of sailing races that take place from April 13 to Sept. 7. The prime viewing sports are Fisherman’s Village and Burton Chace Park. Have your phones ready around 7:30 p.m. to capture photos and videos of the multitude of sailboats returning to the harbor’s main channel.
Marina del Rey, 6 to 8 p.m., calyachtclub.com/regattas
Bay Cities Coin Club
Thursday, Sept. 8
The Bay Cities Coin Club is meeting at the Westchester Masonic Lodge. Doors open at 6 pm. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.. There will be Show and Tell, auctions, 50/50, and a raffle. All ages are welcome. There will be gifts for kids as well. For more information, email baycitiescoinclub@hotmail.com.
7726 West Manchester Avenue, Playa del Rey, 6 p.m., baycitiescoinclub.com
Venice Car Show
Saturday, Sept. 10
Come check out the Venice car show at Oakwood Park in celebration of Mexican Independence Day! The family-friendly event will include live music, Aztec dancers, food vendors, mariachi, a raffle, and special guest CD candidate Eric Darling. Gates open for cars at 8 a.m. All solo riders and car clubs are invited ($40 car entrance fee). All proceeds go to the Venice Mexican American Traquero monument.
767 California Avenue, Venice, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Marina Drum Circle
Sundays, through Oct. 16
Discover the joy of interactive group drumming in Burton Chace Park! Join Marina Drum Circle on a journey of creating beats and sounds collectively, led by Christopher Ramirez of Freedom Drum Circles. Drums provided by Remo Drums. While in the Marina, enjoy lunch from local waterside restaurants. Offered in 60-minute sessions at two different times. For more information, visit the website, call 424-526-7777 or email: events@bh.lacounty.gov.
13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., marinadelrey.lacounty.gov
