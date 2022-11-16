The Gift of Relaxation

By Kamala Kirk
From last-minute shopping to parties and family gatherings, the holidays are a busy time for everyone. Treat loved ones (and yourself) to a spa service at one of these wellness sanctuaries across the Westside and enjoy the ultimate gift of relaxation and rejuvenation.
• The ultimate beachside getaway, Hotel Casa del Mar’s Sea Wellness Spa specializes in anti-aging, hydrating aesthetic treatments and soothing massages. Treat your loved one to a relaxing spa service such as the signature facial, a hot stone massage or ocean mineral manicure and pedicure, followed by lunch at the hotel’s new al fresco bistro Patio del Mar. hotelcasadelmar.com
• Encourage others to take a break from their busy lives with a gift card to Pause Studio, an innovative wellness space that offers modern and holistic solutions to boost immunity and support physical and mental recovery. They have locations in West Hollywood, Venice and El Segundo, and their services range from floatation therapy and infrared saunas to LED light therapy and IV therapy, among others. pausestudio.com
• Leading California day spa Burke Williams is offering the ultimate gift of wellness this season with an assortment of expertly curated holiday gift card packages, which include a variety of their signature treatments including massage therapy, manicures, spa baths, and the new Tranquility Massage, a cutting-edge service that integrates massage therapy with the healing effects of sound from Nepalese singing bowls. Guests can add more magic to the holiday season with the Cyber Weekend Wellness Membership promotional offer available Nov. 25 to 28 only. For a limited time, Burke Williams is offering an exclusive opportunity for guests to treat themselves and others to a world of relaxation as part of a three-month prepaid membership for $330. burkewilliams.com
• Surya at Santa Monica Proper Hotel offers everything one needs to kickstart their wellness in the new year with a selection of Ayurvedic spa treatments including their signature Abhyanga massage with two therapists, all-inclusive Panchakarma wellness retreats, a Dosha Yoga consultation, as well as a full consultation with Surya founder Martha Soffer, who will assess and identify imbalances before creating a custom program of herbs, diet and lifestyle changes to bring one into harmony with themself. Gift certificates are available online and at the spa, along with Surya’s line of self-care products for skin and body. suryawellness.com
• With the healing Pacific Ocean as a backdrop, Shutters on the Beach is set on one of SoCal’s iconic beaches and offers indulgent treatments at ONE Spa. They offer an array of luxurious treatments delivered by trained therapists including the Oxygen facial, deep tissue massage, and Deluxe Tranquility Manicure and Pedicure, which includes a mineral-rich foot soak, seaweed scrub, hot stones and reflexology foot massage. Before or after services enjoy a meal at Coast, the hotel’s casual beachfront café and bar. shuttersonthebeach.com
• THE NOW Massage is making it easier than ever to give the gift of relaxation this holiday season. Guests can stock up on massage gift cards during the brand’s biggest savings event of the year, starting in November. From Nov. 21 to 28, enjoy $25 added to every $100 gift card purchase made in-boutique or online. From Dec. 1 to 31, enjoy $20 added to every $100 gift card purchase made in-boutique or online. The NOW’s branded product lines are available online and in boutique and offer plenty of ways to spread self-care with others as well. The NOW has multiple locations across the U.S. and Los Angeles including Santa Monica and El Segundo. thenowmassage.com