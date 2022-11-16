Season for Giving

By Kamala Kirk
From chic candles to sweet treats, find something for everyone on your list this year.
• Give tree decorating more meaning with Artifact Uprising’s Photo Display Ornament, a timeless circular keepsake that features one or five circular prints either in a full bleed or bordered designed. Framed in premium brushed brass and a lightweight basswood backing with a high-quality red ribbon to hang up, it makes the perfect sentimental keepsake. $38, artifactuprising.com
• Bath & Body Works’ Vanilla Bean Noel Mini Gift Set will put a smile on anyone’s face with its festive arrangement. Arranged in cello with a decorative wraparound, the set includes a travel-size daily nourishing body lotion, fine fragrance mist and a PocketBac hand sanitizer—all featuring the sweet, creamy scent of fresh-baked holiday treats with notes of fresh vanilla bean, warm caramel, sugar cookies, whipped cream and snow-kissed musk. $14.95, bathandbodyworks.com
• Bring the beautiful fragrances of the most luxurious hotels and venues in the world directly into your space with the E11EVEN x Hotel Collection, a collaboration between the popular Miami hotspot and luxury home fragrance brand. The line includes a 14 oz Classic Candle, Reed Diffuser, Duo Candle Set, Fragrance Oil and Gift Set. The fragrance features of top notes of white peach, bergamot and lilac; middle notes of ylang ylang, calone and cyclamen; and base notes of musk, sandalwood, vanilla bean and patchouli. $59.95 to $159.95, hotelcollection.com
• Hand poured in England, Elemis’ Candle Collection includes four beautifully scented candles with mineral and natural wax, including soy and bees wax, that are fully recyclable with cotton wicks. The stunning set features four lovely fragrances: English Garden (rose, dewberry and peony), Afternoon Tea (black tea, bergamot and raspberry leaf), Mayfair No. 9 (lavender, chamomile and geranium), and Regency Library (cade, cedarwood and sandalwood). $60, elemis.com
• Esters Wine Shop & Bar in Santa Monica is offering curated Holiday Gift Boxes that feature the team’s favorite festive wines, sweet treats and savory, artisanal snacks. Everything is available to pre-order online via Tock until Nov. 22 for pick-up on Nov. 23 and 24, and the gift boxes can also be shipped to most states. 1314 7th Street, Santa Monica, 310-899-6900, esterswineshop.com
• Homecourt’s first-ever holiday collection has launched and includes a limited-edition Balsam Fireplace Candle and the Candle Discovery Set. The candle is hand-poured into a deep green kiln-fired ceramic vessel and features intoxicating scents of fresh evergreen woods, warm juniper spice and salted amber. The set comes with four clean-burning votive candles—one in each of the brand’s signature fragrances (Cece, Steeped Rose, Neroli Leaf and Cipres Mint). $65 each, homecourt.co
• Featuring the California-based winery’s highest-quality wines, Josh Wines Reserve Collection offers smooth, well-aged sipping options. The bottles are finished with a recently updated gold label fit for gifting to the host or placing under the tree. Available in North Coast Chardonnay, North Coast Sauvignon Cabernet Sauvignon, and Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon. All of the wines are available at Josh Cellars and nationwide on Drizly, Total Wine and Minibar, among others. $18.99 to $21.99, joshcellars.com
• This set of three 10ml purse sprays from Narciso Rodriguez is perfect to add to your day-to-day bag this festive season. Includes the sensual and seductive For Her Eau de Parfum, delicate and comforting For Her Pure Musc, and glamorous and intoxicating For Her Fleur Musc. $39, macys.com
• Let him practice his golf game all winter long in the comfort of home with Putt-A-Bout, a line of USA-made indoor putting greens that are top-sellers on Amazon. Perfect for golfers of all skill levels, these putting greens are portable and easy to roll up for easy storage and transport. Made of high-quality putting surface that always stays smooth, it has built-in sand trap cutouts to catch missed shots with a non-skid backing. Available in five different sizes and personalization is also available. $59.99 to $84.99, putt-a-bout.com
• Ring in the holiday season with brightness and cheer by gifting Sugarfina’s various treats that will appeal to everyone on your list. Offerings include a 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar, a special 24 Tastes of a Candy Carousel Advent Calendar that comes in a keepsake carousel, signature Candy Bento Boxes in different sizes, in addition to stocking stuffers like Santa’s Cooke Dough Canister, Reindeer Bites Canister, Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bar, and Peppermint Hot Cocoa Bar. $9.95 and up, sugarfina.com
• Well Told creates one-of-a-kind etched glassware with their signature map designs—choose from college towns, home towns, cities and topographies around the U.S. and the world. Pick a location that means something special to the gift recipient. Available in pint, wine and champagne glasses, among others. Various prices, welltolddesign.com