We are so excited to present the 60th Annual Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade presented by Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital. Hitting our 60-year milestone we are pulling out all the stops this year and have amazing announcements for our 60th Annual Parade.
First, we are happy to welcome back Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital as our presenting sponsor. Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital has turned into an amazing partner, and we are happy to have them back this year again.
Our Grand Marshal this year is Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. Holly J. Mitchell is the Supervisor for the 2nd District here in Los Angeles, which covers Marina del Rey as well as other parts of LA. We are honored that the Supervisor is taking her valuable time to come help us spread holiday cheer at the boat parade.
In addition, we also have Katharine McPhee, “American Idol” winner in 2006; and David Foster, 16-time Grammy Award winner, who will be joining us as our Celebrity Grand Marshals. This amazing couple will be cheering to the crowd from our Grand Marshal Boat so don’t miss getting a glimpse of these amazing talents.
Finally, we are very excited to announce that the 2022 Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade presented by Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital will be giving away an 8-day European River Voyage hosted by Viking Cruises. This cruise has a retail value of over $7,000 and is open to everyone who signs up for our free giveaway sweepstakes. It’s easy to enter, just go to our web site (www.mdrboatparade.org) to sign up for this amazing trip of a lifetime.
Look forward to seeing everyone in Marina del Rey on Dec. 10 at 5:55 p.m. for fireworks and the parade will start promptly at 6 p.m.
David Ross
President
2022 Marina del Rey
Holiday Boat Parade