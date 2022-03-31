AB 3182 was a poison pill for condominium owners, reducing our ability to maintain the long-term residential nature of our communities by allowing more homes to be rented for shorter periods of time. Some owners might have been pleased by this, but a presumed application of this law serves a different constituency entirely.
In my community we have seen real estate agents enabling speculators and overseas investors to buy condominiums and immediately put them up for high-end rental. This is the opposite of the ostensible purpose of AB 3182, which was to create more affordable housing.
Condominiums fall at the low end of the homeowning market. They are often the first home purchased by a young family or a choice for retirees who no longer need larger living quarters. Those housing opportunities are lost when the least expensive homes on the market are replaced by rentals for $6,500 a month – the price for one newly rented unit in my development.
The law itself is mute on this issue. AB 3182 prevents a homeowners’ association from “prohibiting or unreasonably restricting the leasing” of a condominium, but a waiting period merely delays the leasing of a unit. It does not prohibit it. The question is whether it “unreasonably restricts” renting, and that has not been decided by a court.
The law itself recognizing the need for balance. AB 3182 explicitly allows homeowners’ associations to restrict to 25% the number of condos in a development that can be rented at once. Banks take these numbers into account when deciding on home loans.
In maintaining the right to a 25% cap, AB 3182 clearly considers “reasonable” some decisions by a homeowners’ association to protect the residential nature of its community. The question is whether a one- or two-year waiting period for the same purpose should be treated like the 25% restriction.
While we wait for a court to make that decision, we can help affect the interpretation. When you are ready to sell your home, you can choose an agent who does not engage in “flipping” low-end private homes into high-end rentals. If agents learn that is a real consideration, they might think twice about their interests.
More importantly, the State Senate and Assembly could clarify this point with an amendment to AB 3182, if our representatives are inclined to protect the rights of the condominium owners in their districts rather than the rights of overseas investors.
The bill was passed at the urging of the real estate agents’ lobbyists in Sacramento, but there are many more condo owners than real estate agents in any district. If you own a condo, you might want to find out how your State Senate and Assembly representatives voted on AB 3182 and what they are now willing to do to clarify the law.
To condo owners, no issue strikes closer to home.
Richard Fliegel is president of the Villa Milano Homeowners Association in Marina del Rey
