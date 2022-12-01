Months ago, I wrote a letter regarding my brother Ryan’s dark journey of mental illness and ensuing homelessness, in the hopes of adding a human face to one aspect of the tragic homeless problem in this state and country…and to shed light on the urgent need for mental health law reform.
Seven years and three severe manic episodes later, during which hospitals refused to keep him, but jails were more than happy to—my brother Ryan ran out of options. Had he not had family support, he would have crashed and burned far sooner, as so many thousands of unfortunate individuals with mental illness in this country do. Career, relationship, car, credit, and the very roof over his head—all lost, toppling one after the other like dominos. Due to a mental health system that is in fact, despite all its best intentions, inhumane—Ryan became another of the many lost souls on the Venice Boardwalk.
We didn't give up. Every day, my mother and I trudged out to Venice to find Ryan, bringing him food and supplies, begging him to get help, our pleas falling on deaf ears. Our hearts broke all over again each time we left, knowing that there was nowhere to safely take him that night.
After about seven months, he began to slowly come out of the mania. He had flashbacks and memories of what had, in fact, occurred. His previous inability to see what was wrong was the result of anosognosia, a scientifically documented cerebral abnormality. It can been seen on MRI scans, showing damage to the right parietal or right temporoparietal region of the brain. This part of the brain affects memory, attention span, self-awareness, and mood.
Anosognosia is present in the majority of cases of patients experiencing schizophrenia or manic episodes. This is the exact reason why patients refuse treatment—and the exact reason why they need it. Without treatment, episodes can get much worse, with more frequent psychotic features, treatment resistance, long term chemical imbalance, and/or chronic personality changes that no longer have intervals or breaks in between. Unlike drug addicts, schizophrenics and people experiencing a manic episode are not in denial or refusal—they have absolutely no insight to understand that what they are doing is harmful or odd. Instead, they feel that the world and others have gone mad.
Doctors and hospitals are well aware of this condition, but with current mental health laws, their hands are tied, and patients are released, unmedicated, scared, angry and confused—to wander the streets. The family—and the individual—are helpless to do anything as the train wreck unfolds. Conservatorship in a case like bipolar, which comes and goes, is close to impossible to obtain. Disability benefits, for this same reason, are rejected. My brother has just been denied SSDI (despite full documentation of the past seven years)—on the basis that “they do not believe his illness is serious enough to require aid.”
As the mania subsided, the abnormality and inflammation in Ryan's brain also normalized, and he slowly became the brother and son we knew again. Had he been forced to take medicine, he would have normalized within weeks, not seven painful, homeless months.
Since March, he has begun a slow but steady climb towards health. He realizes that he has been getting progressively sick his whole life, and is taking medicine for the first time. He is terrified of going manic again and becoming homeless, and has crippling anxiety. He no longer goes near alcohol or marijuana, which he began to self-medicate with years ago, to be able to function at work with ever-growing mood swings.
He now knows these substances make his bipolar symptoms worse. He has a social worker, and attends a therapy group. We are far from naive. It's a very long road ahead, and he has a lot of dark days, but I am beyond proud of him. I am not sure I would have the strength to face what he's facing sober.
Sadly, Ryan now has a mountain of wreckage to climb. It didn't have to be this way. Everything that could have been salvaged, had he gotten help when he first needed it, has been lost. If we had greater mental health programs in place, and a law that understands that some people need forced help regardless of whether they know they do—Ryan wouldn't have had to lose everything he had worked for in life, as well as add seven months of homelessness to the trauma.
I know this, because it runs in the family. Twenty-six years ago, I was hospitalized for a severe manic episode. The mental health system was far better then, and medicine and support saved me before I fell through the cracks. My heart breaks for those who weren't so lucky. Thousands and thousands of families around the country are forced every day to try to save their loved ones on their own because of an inhumane law that destroys not just the individual, but the whole family.
Despite visible and verifiable proof that a person is completely incapacitated, the law puts the patient's life into their own handicapped hands, allowing them to make their own "decisions"—despite the fact that their "decision maker" is broken and diseased. No amount of "abusive treatment" in the psychiatric hospitals of our recent past, comes even close to the horror show of human sorrow on the streets today—a direct result of this inhumane law. Mental health laws in this country must change.
