The world we live in today is filled with mass media stereotypes that bombard people daily. Stereotypes are generalizations and labels that are placed on groups of people and can be disrespectful and hurtful. We live in modern times and our lives are filled with social media and technology. While this can be a great thing for spreading messages about injustices, politics and the environment, a lot of negative things can be spread this way too.
The media can also influence people’s lives and the way they think by spreading negative stereotypes in hidden ways. Messages distributed through media can spread negativity that affects one’s self-esteem, especially those who are most vulnerable such as the youth.
This essay focuses on the responsibility that media, social media and music have about the messages they represent and some of the faults they should own of how those messages could hurt people. Negative messages can be spread through music and songs. Songs and song lyrics are ways these messages and stereotypes are directed at the public in a concealed way. The flow in music and how things are said in a song can sometimes be harmful because someone can misinterpret something the wrong way, and if something can be easily misinterpreted then it shouldn’t be used in a song
at all.
Social media also has the potential to hurt people in a negative way, in harsh ways. Young teen girls are quite vulnerable when it comes to their exposure to social media. This group is so early in their development that when they are exposed to images from others who may be experiencing life in different ways, in terms of body image or life experiences, it can cause feelings of insecurities or inadequacies. These feelings can be very bad for self-esteem, especially when this group is one which is still working on finding ways to feel secure in their own bodies and lives. Images on social media can lead to feelings of not belonging if those images don’t match up with one’s reality. Sometimes social media will highlight how not being like those images means you don’t belong so that means you are not like them.
When you visit applications like Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and even Facebook, you’ll find that most of those considered influencers on those apps tend to have a similar appearance that is considered “beautiful.” Most portray a small nose, defined cheeks, skinny build and perfectly clear skin, some of which is achieved through the use of filters and Photoshop. But that is not reality for everyone. And many times, not reality at all if it’s achieved using caked on makeup, filters and Photoshop. People who look like that are supposed to be portrayed as pretty while people who don’t fit that mold are portrayed as “ugly.” It can take a toll on impressionable young people and how they feel about themselves.
Much of media and social media specifically targets teen girls. Teenage girls listen to music and seek out tips and suggestions from influencers and experts, but many times the message that comes across is that influencers are “better than you,” prettier and kinder because media makes the images more exaggerated. It is difficult as a developing teen to remember that those are exaggerated images and not always fully reality. It becomes the epitome of reality, which becomes almost impossible to reach, making it difficult to remember that we are all beautiful and special in our own ways.
We instead believe that it is most important to spread awareness about how wonderful it is that everyone is beautiful in their own unique way, and the spirit, kindness and love you put out into to the world is what is beautiful. There is no standard of beauty since everyone is a unique individual deserving of respect of that uniqueness and individuality.
We dream of a world where we can achieve that goal.
Chelsea Sergent, Daniya Williams, Alina Miranda and Alia Jackson are 7th grade students and Girl Scout Cadettes.
