Mar Vista Community Council
Editor:
As I view the very disturbing footage of the Jan. 6 hearings, I cannot help but make comparisons to the decline, no, near destruction of fair and orderly politics in Mar Vista.
Unfortunately, leadership of our Community Council chooses to rule with an iron fist without regard to due process, community input or traditions of fair and responsive governance.
The most recent troubling event is the cancelling of executive board elections and a delay until a “special election” to a date of the chair’s choosing. This is only the latest of a long series of undemocratic actions by a truly unilateral leader.
Watch this board in action (you will not see the chair) and imagine what the value of a community-centered and responsive Mar Vista Community Council would be.
Robin Doyno
Los Angeles
