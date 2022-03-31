Bubbles for Peace
Editor:
Bubble Man Sid is staying busy by spreading joy, smiles and love in the area between Venice and Santa Monica pier. Santa Sid was caught on camera at the Santa Monica pier on Christmas Eve 2021 by Genaro Molina, photographer for L.A. Times and Marina del Rey resident (see L.A. Times article 12/15/21, p. A10).
For Sid and his wife, Gena, Ukraine‘s war is somewhat personal: Sid’s paternal grandparents immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine in early 1900s; Gena came to the U.S. from Crimea in 1991 (it was then part of Ukraine). Although Sid and Gena have no friends or family left in Ukraine, it still hurts to see people’s suffering and devastation in familiar cities from the actions of a global bully Putin.
Like most tyrants, Putin was a depressed and lonely kid who was disliked and bullied by peers. What is the moral or the story? It’s a reminder to take personal happiness seriously. It’s our moral obligation: to take care of ourselves and be kind to others. Spread love and joy, live and let live!
Bubbles for peace will be flying every sunset at the Venice pier. The whimsical garden at 24th and Pacific (see The Argonaut article from 9/16/21) will be evolving with the rainbow of colors. Life prevails death, light overpowers darkness.
Sid & Gena Lindenbaum
Venice
