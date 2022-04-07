Sidewalks on Redwood Avenue
Editor:
These sidewalks are on Redwood Avenue in Marina del Rey. They are dangerous and need to be removed and constructed properly. The residents who have homes along this area are ignored by Los Angeles County. These pictures prove they have tried to attract attention by placing their own yellow caution signs on the tree.
This is inexcusable for all reasons, especially safety for the abled bodies. The disabled residents can’t even leave their homes in a safe manner. Where are the officials improving the sidewalks, obviously not in Marina del Rey?
These residents need a voice to encourage Los Angeles County to do their job. Please be their voice.
Leslie Clarke
Marina del Rey
Todd the volunteer story
Editor:
What an amazing story about Todd Olin aka Todd the volunteer. Kudos to him and you for highlighting what a smart entrepreneurial and special man he is.
Imagine if there was a workforce of Todd Olins: our streets would be more beautiful, our neighborhoods cleaner, and the people who needed work would become independent contractors making money—and as Todd points out, making connections with those business-owning motorists who drive by.
He’s onto something!
Guy Shulman
Playa del Rey
Two ends of the homeless conundrum
Editor:
In HousingMV we are able to make life a little better for the people at the encampment we service. And I mean a little!
Our clothing, water, hot meals, phone charging, snacks, butt wipes and help with I.D. are only Band-Aids compared to the needed Permanent Supportive Housing we cannot yet afford to provide. Yet our coordination of optical help, showers, COVID testing and vaccinations, and harm reduction is of great value to our homeless friends.
PSH is one end of the homelessness problem. With a few more people and dollars we can approach that solution. One of the beginning problems is eviction. By training and deploying eviction navigators we can keep people from being evicted. LA is housing 225 people a day, but 240 a day are falling into homelessness. We need to make a difference in the number of people falling into homelessness.
In one particular encampment, the tone is nothing less than a drug circus. Although these folks are in need of housing, they also profoundly need drug recovery. Saying that and establishing a viable program are two very different things. At least we can acknowledge the crisis. Recovery from the pervasive, fentanyl-amplified, methamphetamine problem will take some persistence, professionalism and dedication on our part.
Your help (checks and participation) is requested to achieve our ambitious goals. Please join us.
Thank you for your consideration of this public tragedy,
Robin Doyno
Housing MV
