Honoring our veterans
Editor:
I would like to honor our veterans in your November edition of The Argonaut.
For those who served, for those who supported and for those who lost loved ones, Nov. 11 is the day we stand and salute all of you. Whether Navy, Army, Marines, Coast Guard or Rosie the Riveters, the women who were helping behind the scenes while keeping homes to come back to, you are all honored today.
“ It is the Veteran”
It is the Veteran, not the Preacher who has given us Freedom of Religion.
It is the Veteran, not the Reporter who has given us Freedom of the Press.
It is the Veteran, not the Poet who has given us Freedom of Speech.
It is the Veteran, not the Organizer who has given us Freedom to Assemble.
It is the Veteran, not the Lawyer who has given us the right to a fair Trial.
It is the Veteran, not the Politician who has given us the right to Vote.
It is the Veteran who salutes the Flag, who serves under the Flag and whose
coffin will be draped by the Flag.
I honor, salute and thank all of you for your service.
Leslie Michele Clarke
Marina del Rey
Re: Recent Controversy
Editor:
In response to Morgan Owen’s sentence that Goyim is a pejorative Yiddish and Hebrew word for someone who is not Jewish.”
That is not accurate.
Firstly, Goyim which is plural for Goy, is a Yiddish word, not a Hebrew word.
Secondly, it is not perjorative. It is the only and acceptable word for a gentile (non-Jew.)
Catholics, Protestants, Aborigines and Martians are all Goyim.
Like every other religion/group there are pejorative words in Yiddish (and Hebrew) for people who are not Jews, but Goyim is not one of them.
(I can send you some perjorative examples if you want).
It is no more pejorative than the word “Jew” for a Jewish person.
Guy Shulman
Playa del Rey
