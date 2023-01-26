Joe Atkinson
Editor:
Joe Atkinson was the founder of the Playa Vista Library Chess Club. My son and niece, Finn, now 19, and Lea, now 18, took chess classes from Ben Eubanks at the Playa Vista Chess Club. My kids also had the amazing experience of participating in the Loyola Chess Tournament organized by Joe. It was an amazing experience for the kids to learn how to be competitive, kind, professional, and accepting of our differences. It was a thrill for me as I was so proud to see these two very young people take a game so seriously and play by the rules.
Lea was one of the few girls to participate. When I recently asked her what she remembers she said, "It felt good to win at something. I loved the attention and the focus I had to have when playing."
It helped her become more patient. This experience was also great for Finn. It helped him develop the necessary skills to be strategic, to strive to win, accept a loss, and to say “Thank you” to the winner. Now Finn is in business school. I am certain strategies learned playing chess have helped him advance his career.
Since 1872, when the LA Public Library system began, Joe was one of only two Black senior librarians in the 150-year history of the LA Public Library system of 77 public libraries.
I fully support the Playa Vista Public Library be renamed the Joseph D. Atkinson III Memorial Public Library.
- Isabelle Duvivier, FAIA Duvivier Architects
