Linda Albertano
Editor:
Thank you for the lovely remembrance of poet and Venice icon Linda Albertano. She was definitely an icon and will be missed.
I, however, did not know that Linda was a poet or an icon until recently.
I knew her from the mid-eighties as the mean nurse and executioner on Alice Cooper's tours. Each night she would truss Alice in a straitjacket and inject him in the neck with a huge syringe with his "serum." Then later she would dress in her finest BDSM outfit and march Alice to the gallows and hang him.
As the show's lighting designer, I had the pleasure of working closely with Linda and can say that she was a warm and caring person and crew favorite. Touring is tough, but she always had a smile and a kind word for all. Even Alice.
I’ve included some photos from Alice's tours and Linda backstage with her lovely smile.
Ed Geil
Venice
Va Lecia Adams Kellum
Editor:
Unfortunately, Mayor Bass did not consult with residents in Venice who have had the displeasure of attempting to work with Ms. Kellum for many years. Under Ms. Kellum's tenure as the director of the St. Joseph Center in Venice, the organization has been consistently unresponsive to calls from residents for help with the many mentally ill and drug addicted homeless campers in our neighborhoods.
She has failed to comply with a city-mandated requirement to clean the streets and alleys around her building that are frequently littered with human feces, used syringes, mattresses, trash and food waste left by the homeless drawn to her facilities.
While we acknowledge her leadership of the effort to finally remove the huge encampment along the Venice Boardwalk, we were dismayed that she and her team left 50 severely mentally ill and drug addicted souls on the Boardwalk when instead a constant presence of St. Joseph counselors was needed to work with the LAPD and Dept. of Sanitation to finish the job. Instead she walked away.
Considering her checkered performance in Venice, it is difficult to believe that she
should be awarded with a job that pays more than the president of the United States and that has considerably more responsibility.
Mark Ryavec
President, Venice Stakeholders Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.