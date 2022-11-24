Re: End the fires, move homeless to vacant lots near LAX
Editor:
People need to stop suggesting to move the homeless to the LAX Northside properties along Westchester Parkway. First, the LAX Specific Plan, adopted in 2017 with input from the Westchester/Playa del Rey community, specifically prohibits residential uses on LAX Northside. (LA City Ordinances 176345, 179148, 182542, 184348 and 185164, Section 12, Paragraph F, Sentence 1:. “Prohibited uses: 1. Residential or dwelling units of any kind, except hotels.”)
Second, most of the LAX Northside land is within the 65 decibel noise contour. The 65 db standard is the eligibility for residential soundproofing provided by LAX. LAX Northside land once contained homes that were acquired by LAX in the 1960s through federal airport noise mitigation grants because LAX noise exceeded 65 dB in this area. If the purpose of acquiring those homes was to protect people from airport noise, then how it can be fair to house the homeless there? One cannot soundproof a sleeping bag or a tent.
The homelessness issue is truly one of the greatest human crises of our current time. Instead of communities making unrealistic proposals of dumping their homeless population into other communities, communities need to work together to improve delivery of homeless services. I strongly encourage the Venice Neighborhood Council to start direct dialogue with the Neighborhood Council of Westchester/Playa to begin to resolve this common concern.
Robert Acherman
Torrance
Past Chairman (2002-2005),
Airport Relations Committee
Neighborhood Council of Westchester/Playa
