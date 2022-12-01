Vermen survey results
Editor:
The results are in and the winners are The Astro Motel (just north of Washington Boulevard) and the Vista in Culver City, both of whom have been neck and neck for the first place position for weeks in the hotly contested Westside Roach Race.
The name "Roach Race” is really a misnomer in that roaches have been left out of the calculations simply because of their dominance in the tallies. Also, a simple flick of the shoe or spray from a questionably environmental spray can dispatch them while the little tinies (bed bugs, mini roaches, juvenile beetles, mites, conenose and gnats) have been the judge's focus.
The suggested award being a visit from a competent exterminator is currently being weighed against a six-month prohibition of being involved with Operation Room Key, Project Home Key or L.A. County Welfare System Section, 8 Vouchers.
For the life of us, we at the Westside R.R. cannot understand why those ungrateful homeless people resist our offers of housing.
Robin Doyno, Westside Roach Race
Richard Acherman’s letter in response to my Op-Ed piece
Editor:
I write to respond to your letter in the Nov. 24, 2022 Argonaut written in response to my opinion piece in the Nov. 10, 2022 Argonaut: “End The Fires, Move Homeless To Vacant Lots Near LAX.”
You assert that Paragraph F sentence 1 of the LAX Specific Plan (Ordinance No. 176,345) prohibits dwelling units in the Northside Subarea around the intersection of LaTijera and Westchester Parkway. Although not mentioned in your letter, the Plan also prohibits dwelling units in the Support Subarea around the intersection of La Cienega and Century and the Landside Subarea around the intersection of Aviation and 111th Street. Each of three of the LAX Parcels identified in my opinion piece are located in one these three subareas.
But this does not bar the City from establishing temporary safe camping and tiny home village sites in these Subareas. The City has already amended its LAX Specific Plan 3 times and it can do so again to permit these temporary residential uses if there is good cause to do so. Here there is good cause as explained in my opinion piece.
With respect to the 65 decibel noise contours, I have not been able to find a map which shows these contours in readable form. I would be grateful if you could send me or tell me where I could get one. The key issue is whether homeless people will suffer more harm from airport noise if they are temporarily sheltered in the LAX parcels than they would if they continue to live in encampments on the streets where they are also subject to noise and are without shelter, sanitation, medical care and security.
LAWA is not serious about whether airplane noise will hurt homeless people. For it currently plans an overnight safe parking site on 111 th Street immediately adjacent to a runway. By contrast, LAX Parcels1-3 are not adjacent to runways. LAX Parcel 1 (Westchester and LaTijera) is separated from the nearest runway by Westchester Parkway and buffer areas on both sides of the Parkway. LAX Parcels 2 (La Cienega and Aviation) and 3 (111th and Aviation) are even more distant from runways.
Finally, I support your suggestion that the VNC and the WNC should meet and confer on safe camping at LAX. I have offered to do that with the WNC’s Paula Gerez (2x), Debra Huston (2x) and Alexandria Reynolds. They have not responded or rejected my offers.
The key issue for discussion is not how we can “work together to improve delivery of homeless services,” as you suggest. We cannot materially assist the homeless unless we can find locations for temporary shelter until permanent housing can be developed and built. The only places for such shelter in Council District 11 are around LAX. (Let me know if you have other information.)
The VNC and the WNC should meet and confer to develop such places in a way that will not hurt Westchester. I will do that anytime.
Clark Brown, Venice
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.