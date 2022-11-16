Dirty campaign
Editor:
So the dirty tricks may have prevailed in the Westside campaign. Stolen signs, false claims mailers, using a failed recall effort and possibly the last stroke, play money litter spread all over the district as advertisers! And how was the rain bought by a mere 100 million dollars?
I must once again quote Fats Waller: “One never knows, does one.”
So much for my observations about the war on voting.
Robin Doyno
Mar Vista
Make looking after the planet look cool
Editor:
Kudos for a great photo in the Nov. 10 Argonaut!!
"The Ocean Cleanup Interceptor 007 now in Ballona Creek” demonstrates how looking cool can powerfully promote proper planet stewardship. The visual design for this new “Creek Sweeper” anchored in the Ballona Creek Discharge Channel adjacent to Marina del Rey's entrance effectively focuses attention on its worthy purpose—intercepting water-born trash before it enters the Pacific Ocean and pollutes the water column.
Looking after Mother Earth is arguably the most important duty humanity owes future generations. Making this responsibility look cool is an excellent path toward focusing essential attention on combating our existential threat.
My hat’s off to the Interceptor’s design team and to Kris Dahlin’s excellent photo in this week’s letter section. Thanks to the Argonaut for presenting this inspiring image.
Tim Tunks
Santa Monica
Re: Speech therapy and community support
Editor:
Your article "Speech Therapy and Community Support" about the opening of an office of the American Institute for Stuttering will no doubt serve to help adults and children seeking help for their stuttering. The AIS has done amazing things over the last 30 years to help people who stutter. Their speech-language pathologists are among the very best.
I just wish to mention to your readers that there is a great resource for the Hispanic community. The website of The Stuttering Foundation has a Spanish-language version at tartamudez.org, which was first created to help the Hispanic community in the U.S. but also it has served to help people who stutter throughout Latin America. The site has the same free resources as the main website of The Stuttering Foundation.
Juan Gardea
South Bend, IN
