Blackouts in Marina del Rey
Editor:
We had another blackout at Mariners Village last night. My wife and I were enjoying her favorite holiday movie, "It's a Wonderful Life," for her birthday.
Blackouts, as well as cable and internet issues, have increased in recent years following the new developments down the street. While I favor new construction projects, I do not favor them if they put a strain on the existing infrastructure. Why aren't the city and county planners doing their jobs? We certainly overpay them enough.
Forgive me for stating the obvious, but the infrastructure needs to be expanded before any new developments are approved and built, and those profiting off of them should pay for the additional infrastructure.
I joke that the new Marriott could at least give a complimentary drink to the surrounding residents for the issues mentioned above, as well as for the traffic delays and loss of our local wetlands.
Alright, I'll confess...I'm not joking.
Cheers...and happy holidays!
William R. Hicks
Marina del Rey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.