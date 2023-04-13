‘Walkable city’
Editor:
As development in our communities proceeds at a rapid pace, buildings with no parking, no adjacent street parking and no safe curbside pickup/drop-off points are being proposed and constructed. This lack of foresight is troubling. Not every person in a walkable city can walk, cycle or use mass transit for every journey. Some people need paratransit. Some service providers need to use vehicles. What of them?
Lack of even 15-minute guest parking disrupts everything from mail and package deliveries to lifelines for many seniors and disabled people, such as grocery and medication deliveries and home health care visits. Without safe curbside pickup spots, access to paratransit, school buses and ride-shares is also needlessly complicated.
“So live somewhere else!” Should these new developments be exclusively for people who will never need a package delivered or a visit from a service provider of any kind? Is that viable for affordable housing applicants, many of whom are seniors or disabled and wait years for an apartment? Is it viable for anyone? Moreover, newer developments have ADA accessibility features that are lacking in much of Southern California’s older housing stock, so alternatives aren’t always available.
Santa Monica Councilman Phil Brock recently raised the issue of accessibility and parking proximity at a planning meeting, but for the most part, this issue seems to be of little interest to the many developers and city planners who are hellbent on making the West Side walkable — without understanding when vehicles factor into that equation.
Denise Reich
Santa Monica
