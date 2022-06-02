My last teaching job at a charter school ended in February where I taught first and second-graders. In the few months that I worked there, we had a lockdown due to a shooter near campus that I was unaware of because I had gone to the restroom just prior to the announcement that didn’t reach the restroom. When I exited, no one was around and I had to step outside to get back to my classroom not knowing I may have been in mortal danger.
When I brought it up to the principal, she told me I did the right thing by going back to my classroom where I found out we were on lockdown. The danger prior to getting there was only addressed as I should have known something was wrong and my action fit the situation. Nothing more was said about this incident. Really?
Another time, a first-grader proudly told me his father was going to buy him a gun for his seventh birthday. He said he watched his father at shooting practice and couldn’t wait to shoot too. I brought this concern to the principal, who weeks later informed me she had spoken to the child’s father who denied ever saying he would buy a gun for his son, so the matter was dropped. Really?
95% of the students at this school were Hispanic, fed breakfast and lunch there without cost to the parents due to the families’ poverty level status. However, students came to school on Mondays with new toys, new clothes and bragged about their video games, most of which were violent. But their assigned reading homework was missing.
When I asked for a meeting with the parents to establish accountability for their children’s homework and I wanted to say instead of spending money on trinkets and toys, consider buying books for them instead, I was told by the principal to eliminate that comment because the families may be offended. Really?
One morning, I was writing a math problem on the whiteboard located at the rear of the classroom, so my back faced the students. When I turned to return to the front of the classroom, a boy turned his hand into a gun and pretended to shoot me in the back. The class tattletale told me this and several others confirmed his act, but the culprit denied it.
I asked for a meeting with the principal with this student present and after interrogating him, he finally admitted he did it, at which point the principal praised him for his honesty and the meeting concluded. Parents were not contacted and nothing more occurred. Other students would often gesture guns with their hands and pretend to shoot each other when they didn’t like what another had said or done. Children mimic what they see and hear. Who is monitoring their influences?
Teachers are limited, rendered ineffective, symbolically handcuffed to do anything because we are told not to make waves, not to upset the parents, urged to avoid confrontation especially if it can be linked to racism and now, homosexuality. So, who is accountable? Too many parents don’t even take responsibility to make sure their children do their homework, let alone monitor what they watch on TV, see at the movies, or what video games they play.
Yes, we must have background checks before selling guns to anyone under 21 years old nationwide, but we probably should have background checks for the parents of those whose offspring buy them too. Negligent homicide should be considered charged to those parents who neglect having their underage mentally ill children treated or at the very least, charged with child abuse for neglecting any behavior that leads to gun violence.
Why? Because if someone wants to carry out a mass murder, they can buy guns at the store, get them illegally on the black market, or steal them from their parents among other scenarios. Get real, people! Our country proudly identifies as a land of freedom, but now we are witnessing the freedom to commit mass murder. This is reality, not a video game, not a TV show or a movie, and those who commit these heinous crimes are acting out with an unhealthy mind, disconnected to humanity, and instead, connected to insanity.
Thank you, Ronald Reagan, for closing all mental institutions. Thank you, gun lobbyists, who are more vested in protecting their firearms than protecting children. Hunters kill innocent animals for sport. Children are not animals. Wake up, America, and face reality! Gun lobbyists, please re-evaluate your priorities and listen to your heart, search your soul and do what is right, do it right now!”
