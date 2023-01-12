Big line at the front desk, all checking out.
Maybe that’s what this past year was about:
Farewells and exits from the arena.
Krzyzewski queued up as did Serena,
Federer, Roethlisberger, Barty, Bird.
Brady was in line but soon gave the word
He’s sticking around with still much to do.
Not so the calendar. Time to review.
FIRST QUARTER
2022: Some start to the year --
Antonio Brown shirtless, stripping his gear.
What weirdness is next? Does make you wonder.
Well, Djokovic packs, bound for Down Under.
Unvaxxed, defiant and fresh off his jet,
Tennis and politics meet at the net.
No title defense, no exaltation --
Back to the airport for deportation.
College football: At last, Dawgs wear the crown.
Kirby Smart this time takes Nick Saban down.
Clemens and Bonds blocked again from the Hall.
Juice stains are tough. Still, Ortiz gets the call.
Clock chimes for Big Ben, the strong-armed Steeler,
With age yet again the great revealer.
Post from Tom Brady: He says that he’s through.
“Other things” beckon for him to pursue.
Can’t thank the Bucs enough for the hire --
No mention of Pats or word “retire.”
Football rebrand, without slurs or slanders --
Washington’s reborn as the Commanders.
Beijing Olympics are one troubled show:
Human rights, COVID, fans, sponsors and snow.
Critics take aim with much to beleaguer.
For instance, the flame lit by a Uyghur.
Mikaela Shiffrin keeps skiing off course.
Face of the Games streaked with tears of remorse.
Then Russia’s star skater stumbles and falls.
Rebuked by her coach, she shudders, she bawls.
A sorrowful night at the arena.
Better to look toward Milan-Cortina.
James Harden to Sixers ends the Big Three.
Nets trim The Beard from Durant and Kyrie.
Super Bowl champ with Hollywood glamour,
Rams, in their palace, bring down the hammer.
Two TDs for Kupp, defense like an ax.
Aaron Donald et al make seven sacks.
So many weapons for them to exploit.
Hey, Matthew Stafford, this sure beats Detroit.
Near Moscow, while trying to board her flight,
Griner is busted and drops out of sight.
Daytona: Cindric, a wild racing night.
Mickelson sniffs Saudi cash and he’ll bite.
Baffert is stripped of his last Derby win --
Medina Spirit out, Mandaloun in.
Russian troops strike cities, farmland and ports.
The siege of Ukraine resounds across sports.
Vitali Klitschko, from war no reprieve,
The heavyweight champ now mayor of Kyiv.
Baseball ends lockout and numbing debate.
Full season on tap although a week late.
NCAA announces its bracket
Not before Brady sets off a racket.
That “retirement” post, vaguely defined,
Now gets a rewrite: Well, uh, never mind.
Those plans to be home and do other stuff?
It seems 40 days was more than enough.
Browns sign Deshaun Watson, get the green light
When two Texas juries fail to indict.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski goes dancing once more.
Retirement gift, a last Final Four.
But this night the Devils don’t get their due,
Falling to Tar Heels, and Coach K is through.
Kansas, huge comeback as good as it gets,
Down by 16 but it cuts down the nets.
Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks, the best and it shows,
Rip UConn in final. Dynasty grows.
SECOND QUARTER
On a rebuilt leg, can his game resume?
Tiger Woods now walks where azaleas bloom.
But not every weekend’s wrapped in glory.
Scheffler wins Masters, holding off Rory.
A new look for spring at NBA games --
Postseason arrives without LeBron James.
Trevor Bauer banned two years -- sordid tale.
Boris Becker, meanwhile, sentenced to jail.
Who could have seen how this Derby was won?
Late-entry Rich Strike at 80 to 1.
By the time the second jewel is complete
It’s Early Voting in sweltering heat.
A wincing Tiger plays the PGA,
But clearly this comes with a price to pay.
The winner? His day held little promise,
Yet not wise to count out Justin Thomas.
Euros in Paris, Real Madrid’s day
Amid pandemonium, pepper spray.
Marcus Ericsson, no wins in F1 --
Swede shows how Indy 500 is won.
Foot aching and numbed, Nadal toughs it out,
Wins French 14th time but future in doubt.
The smell of revolt in golf sweeps the air.
Rebels with sand wedges lurk everywhere.
Saudi oil means the payouts are hefty.
Johnson’s on board with Sergio, Lefty.
PGA Tour draws a sharp battle line:
Go stick your Titleists where the moon don’t shine.
Free fall by Angels does Joe Maddon in.
Trainer Todd Pletcher gets fourth Belmont win.
Game 6 of Finals, Steph Curry’s in tears.
Warriors rule for fourth time in eight years.
With Klay Thompson, Draymond, Wiggins and Poole,
They knock off the Celts, the art of retool.
Cheers, Matt Fitzpatrick! Brit steps up in class.
It’s his U.S. Open in Brookline, Mass.,
Stanley Cup Final, no Milestone on Ice.
Lightning, apparently, doesn’t strike thrice.
An Avalanche roars, unstoppable run
Toward team’s first title since 2001,
THIRD QUARTER
College sports landscape uprooted again --
UCLA, USC to Big Ten.
Protecting their brand, eyes on TV swag,
They torch the Pac-12, left holding the bag.
Wimbledon politics, Russian morass --
Medvedev, others told, Keep Off the Grass.
Djokovic rules. With Kyrgios dismissed,
He’s one shy of Rafa on majors list.
Woods plays St. Andrews, perhaps his last round,
His eyes wet with tears on golf’s sacred ground.
Yanks own the best record at All-Star break.
And how good’s Ohtani, for goodness sake?
Bill Russell, the consummate Celtic great,
Soared above the game. He was 88.
Days later, Vin Scully. His lyric flights
Painted Dodger summers, October nights.
NFL, Watson walk delicate line:
Out for 11 games plus record fine.
Sizing up trade deadline moves in toto?
Stick to the Padres -- they got Juan Soto.
But soon after adding their centerpiece,
Eighty-game ban for Fernando Tatis.
In a courtroom cage, facing darkest fears,
Griner is hit with a term of nine years.
Serena Williams, nearing 41,
Writes she’s “evolving” and hints that she’s done,
Having ascended to rarefied heights
While shaking the game from its tennis whites.
Brady leaves Bucs camp. He says life gets rough,
Vulgarly adding he’s dealing with stuff.
College Football Playoff, no great surprise,
Fattens its coffers and triples in size.
Serena’s Open, one long ovation,
A burning star in the constellation.
Dodger runaway that’s almost absurd.
Storm send off a champion: Thank you, Sue Bird.
New baseball rules in all sorts of places --
Next year shift limits, pitch clock, big bases.
Now Roger Federer makes his goodbye.
The heart’s still willing but the knees less spry.
Elegance long was his signature shot,
Holding court in tennis’ Camelot.
MVP A’ja Wilson takes command.
Las Vegas Aces hold a winning hand.
Months from the Finals, Boston upended.
Celts coach Ime Udoka suspended.
Pujols discovers the fountain of youth,
Hits 700th, joins Bonds, Aaron, Ruth.
Tua slammed twice, with big repercussions.
Can teams be trusted to spot concussions?
FOURTH QUARTER
Judge hits 62 but what does it mean?
This the real record, the one that is clean?
Warriors begin a new title chase,
With Draymond Green punching Poole in the face.
What fruits do Dodgers get for their labor?
Goosed by the Padres, long-ignored neighbor.
Phils knock off the Braves; Eagles unbeaten.
Good time to be where cheesesteaks are eaten.
In world of Tom Brady all is not well:
End of the runway for him and Gisele.
Dysfunctional Nets seem on course to crash.
Kyrie tweets links to antisemite trash.
Shades of Don Larsen’s World Series glitter,
Astros stop Phillies, combined no-hitter.
Game 6, Alvarez: Crowd sings hosanna
After his blast halfway to Havana.
No garbage cans now, no sign-stealing stain.
World Series champ: Dusty Baker’s domain.
Los Angeles FC now can exhale,
Wins MLS Cup, late goal Gareth Bale.
Flightline wins Classic, eyes Horse of the Year.
NASCAR Cup title: Logano, it’s clear.
Three UVA football players are slain.
Gunfire, grief. Again, how to explain?
World Cup begins and it’s downright bizarre --
November kickoff on sands of Qatar.
Full plate of grievances stands in full view:
Human rights, migrants, LGBTQ.
How’s this result to shake the arena?
Saudis -- the Saudis? -- rock Argentina.
U.S. beats Iran, Pulisic is clutch --
Next round, however, no match for the Dutch.
Mets always knew this posed a clear danger --
deGrom deParts, now a Texas Ranger.
But New York’s owner, with the ways and means,
Entices Verlander to come to Queens.
College football’s set with its playoff slate:
Dawgs, Wolverines, Horned Frogs, Ohio State.
Griner is freed and can take a deep breath,
A prisoner swap for “Merchant of Death.”
His school is back. Heisman voters decree:
Caleb Williams, quarterback, USC.
More Messi magic, all Argentines hail.
He leads them past France to the Holy Grail.
Mbappé’s three goals can’t offset the score
Of a final that’s set in World Cup lore.
Franco Harris, a pause, a mournful day.
Iconic Steeler, immaculate play.
Next, it’s Pelé, who set his sport aflame.
The peerless king of the “beautiful game.”
It’s closing time. We’ve touched enough bases,
With masks mostly worn on catchers’ faces.
Best to check out with the New Year in sight.
A new line to start. It forms on the right.
Fred Lief retired recently after a career of almost 50 years as a sports writer for the Associated Press and United Press International. For many years, he wrote an end-of-year sports poem for the AP – this is his lyrical look-back at the sports year just passed.
