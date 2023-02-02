Over the course of my career as a television host, I’ve seen a lot of tough competitions on game shows and I’ve witnessed a lot of heartbreaking losses—but the contestants were always humans who chose to compete for prizes in order to entertain people.
Animals used in rodeos and charreadas (Mexican-style rodeos) have no such choice. They’re forced to “perform,” including through pain inflicted by barbaric devices such as flank straps, spurs and electric prods. Having lived and worked in Los Angeles for many years, I took a keen interest in learning that the Los Angeles City Council is considering an ordinance that would ban such cruel devices, and I urge the council members to support the proposal.
Both American-style rodeos and charreadas are egregiously cruel. Animals used in these spectacles often sustain horrific and sometimes fatal injuries, such as punctured lungs and broken ribs, backs and necks, as well as suffering heart attacks and aneurysms. When calves are roped while running, their necks are routinely snapped back by the lasso or can be twisted as they’re violently slammed to the ground.
Charreadas even include an event called el paso de la muerte (“the passage of death”), which involves leaping from the back of a trained horse onto the back of a wild horse and riding until the animal becomes exhausted from trying to buck the rider off. During the terna en el ruedo (“team of three”), which is a team-roping event, two riders must rope a bull as quickly as possible, one by the neck and the other by the hind legs, and a third binds his hooves together.
Perhaps the most grisly event in a charreada is the coleadero (“steer tailing”), in which a rider on horseback grabs the tail of a running steer, wraps it around his stirrup or leg and takes off at full speed, slamming the terrorized animal to the ground. There have been instances in which the steer’s tail has been degloved, or stripped to the bone.
The horses, calves, steers and bulls on the rodeo circuit, who are generally gentle by nature, are subjected to abuse in order to guarantee that they’ll perform as expected by the paying public. Electric prods, spurs and flank straps are used to irritate and provoke them into bucking. The flank, or “bucking,” strap is tightly cinched around the animals’ abdomens, which causes them to “buck” as they try to break free from it. When paired with spurring, it causes them to buck even more desperately, often resulting in serious injuries. The flank strap can even cause open wounds and burns from chafing. Cows and horses are often prodded with an electric “hotshot” while in the chute to rile them up, causing them intense pain.
Animals used in rodeos are specifically excluded from the protections afforded by the federal Animal Welfare Act. And there’s no law requiring a veterinarian to be present at these events—one just has to be “on call.” For an animal with a shattered leg or gaping wound, every minute waiting for a vet to show up must feel like an eternity.
Animals who manage to make it through an event unharmed are given little time to rest or recover. They’re loaded onto trucks, hauled to the next event and forced to participate over and over again. During transport, they may be tightly confined and denied adequate food and water for extended periods of time. When they’re too old or worn out to continue, “retirement” is often a one-way trip to the slaughterhouse.
Most Latinos today don’t want to see animals tormented for entertainment. In fact, according to one survey, only 1% of Mexicans who attended a traditional festivity attended a charreada. Another survey showed that only 1.2% of Mexicans think that charrería is the most important sport in Mexico. No one I know attends charreadas. As one critic quoted in the Los Angeles Times put it, “I am not against tradition, just against cruelty.”
The opinions of a small minority of rodeo and charreada enthusiasts should not outweigh those of the overwhelming majority of people who condemn cruelty to animals. Los Angeles City Council members must refrain from assuming that all Latinos support charreadas, because everyone who cares about animals condemns cruelty. By banning devices designed to inflict pain and discomfort, as the city of Pittsburgh has already done, the city council can take a stand for animals and fulfill the wishes of its kind constituents.
Marco Antonio Regil is a radio, television, and podcast host originally from Tijuana, Mexico. He is a longtime animal advocate and member of PETA’s honorary board of directors. He lives in California with his adopted dog Luna.
