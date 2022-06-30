The NOW Massage South Bay offers guests a place to relax and recharge
For those seeking personal time to relax and recharge, The NOW Massage’s new location in El Segundo welcomes guests into a chic and comfortable space where all of their self-care needs will be met.
With additional locations in Santa Monica, Studio City, Silver Lake and West Hollywood, The NOW Massage makes wellness affordable and accessible while maintaining a luxurious and elevated experience.
Located in The Works shopping center, The NOW South Bay features a nature-inspired aesthetic and a treatment menu that offers different types of massages, enhancements and wellness offerings. They also have a retail boutique where The NOW’s signature products can be purchased and monthly memberships featuring special discounts and other VIP perks are also available.
“The NOW South Bay is a welcoming self-care sanctuary for our local community, as well as a relaxing destination for visitors seeking to recharge after a day at the beach or exploring all the South Bay has to offer,” said franchise owner Lisa Caldwell-Meeks.
The NOW South Bay is open Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations can be made via phone or the website.
The NOW South Bay
710-A S Allied Way, El Segundo
310-455-6766