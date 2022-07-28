Pause Studio offers modern and holistic services to support good health
Following the success of its first two studios in Venice and West Hollywood, Pause Studio recently opened a third location at The Point shopping center to bring its innovative wellness treatments to the Westside and South Bay.
Pause Studio was founded in 2016 by friends and former Equinox executives Jeff Ono and John Klein, who wanted to offer people an opportunity to hit the pause button and relax in their daily lives.
“We are thrilled to join the South Bay community with the opening of our third location at The Point in El Segundo,” Ono said. “Pause is a sanctuary to recover both physically and mentally from the stress of everyday life. We’re committed to making an elevated wellness experience more accessible, with services starting at just $40. Everyone can benefit from our services—whether you’re a busy parent, a corporate executive, an athlete recovering from a strenuous match, or a person who is simply curious about trying new health and wellness modalities, you can Pause.”
Architectural and interiors firm Project M Plus designed Pause Studio, which features a tranquil and soothing oasis where guests can relax, rejuvenate and restore their minds and bodies.
Floatation therapy is among the innovative services offered, where guests float in pods containing body-temperature water infused with healing Epsom salts. Benefits include reduced stress, detoxification, athletic recovery, improved skin and hair health, and deeper sleep.
Other popular services are the infrared saunas, which detox and soothe sore muscles while boosting immunity; cryotherapy, where one is exposed to ultra-low temperatures to improve circulation, increase energy and improve sleep; LED light therapy for stimulating collagen production, reducing inflammation and repairing damaged tissue; IV therapy to infuse the body with vitamins, minerals and amino acids; contrast therapy, where one alternates between an ice cold plunge and warm sauna to kickstart healing; and naturopathic medicine. Services can be combined, are designed to complement one another and range in pricing that starts at $35.
“What’s unique about our South Bay studio is that we also have a naturopathic medicine doctor on-site,” Ono said. “Dr. Charles Tabone combines the wisdom of nature with the advancements of modern sciences, offering the most integrative and comprehensive approach to health. An approach that focuses on the underlying cause of your health conditions, rather than just treating symptoms. The Pause experience, from the science-backed services to an award-winning design and warm staff, is formulated to help you work better, sleep better, perform better, and ultimately live better.”
Pause Studio South Bay
820 South Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 110,El Segundo
310-602-6810